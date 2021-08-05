Rita Ora & Taika Waititi’s Relationship Timeline Includes A Very Viral Moment

This week Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have finally made things red carpet official with their first appearance as a couple at the premiere for The Suicide Squad on August 2. This reveal followed months of hints that the two were dating – the most notable being that thruple photo with Tessa Thompson.

In March 2021, Ora’s split from French-Greek filmmaker Romain Garvais was confirmed. According to a spokesperson for Garvais, they parted ways “because of difficulties with their respective work commitments.” Since February, Ora has been residing in Sydney for production of The Voice Australia.

Waititi, on the other hand, divorced his wife Chelsea Winstanely two years ago according to Page Six. The director has also been in Sydney since January, filming Thor: Love and Thunder – the sequel to his 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

So how exactly did Ora and Waititi’s whirlwind romance begin? Let’s look at their relationship from start to finish and find out.

March 2021: The Rumours

In April, 2021, a source told The Sun that Waititi and Ora had officially started dating the month previously. The source went on to say that “all their friends know about the relationship” and that “they’re really into each other” but they were keeping things “low key.”

Fans also spotted Ora and Waititi at Big Poppas Bar on Oxford Street in Sydney, according to The Sun, with some saying “they were all over each other.”

April 2021: Rita Posts A Cryptic Photo

Settling into life in Australia, Ora gave a #midweekupdate on Instagram. “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..” she captioned the post, which featured an image of Ora cuddling someone who looked suspiciously like Waititi.

April 2021: The Pair Are Spotted On A Private Jet

That same month the singer was also spotted exiting a private jet with Waititi in Sydney, alongside Thor stars Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon. She was later seen on a bike ride with Russell Crowe (who is also starring in Thor: Love and Thunder) and his fiancé. Her presence among the Thor cast led some to believe she will have a cameo in the movie.

April 2021: Drag Race Date

Later that month, Ora and Waititi attended the at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. The pair snuck into the venue presumable in hopes of avoiding of avoiding the paparazzi but were spotted being close and cuddly during the event.

May 2021: First Picture Together

In early May, the pair were pictured for the first time together walking along a street in Sydney. Waititi placed his arm around Ora and the two looked very couple-y and cute.

May 2021: Moving In Rumours

Rumours emerged in May that Ora and Waititi had moved in together in Sydney, reportedly occupying the beach home that the Thor: Love and Thunder director was already staying in. However, nothing has been confirmed on this front.

May 2021: That Photo With Tessa Thompson

The photo seen around the world. In May, Waititi, Ora, and Tessa Thompson became the ultimate thruple goals after they were photographed together on set of Thor: Love and Thunder. The three could be seen cuddling, kissing, and enjoying drinks on a terrace.

June 2021: Taiki Waititi Comments On The Thruple Going Viral

During an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi was asked about the thruple photos and, unsurprisingly, the director’s response was cool, calm, and collected. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he said. When asked whether it was a big deal, Waititi simply replied, “No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

August 2021: Red Carpet Official

Ora and Waititi unexpectedly rocked to The Suicide Squad red carpet on August 2, debuting as a couple for the first time. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other and could be seen beaming as they posed for the cameras making their relationship totally official.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Metro describes, at one point they “suddenly came over all giddy and were seen joking around with each other” as they made their way into the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.