Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Finally Debunked A Rumor About Their 2022 Wedding

After their PDA-filled outing in Australia with Tessa Thompson went viral in 2021, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi seemed unfazed by the speculation about their relationship. The singer and filmmaker’s unbothered approach doesn’t seem to have changed in the two years since. Despite getting married in August 2022, they’ve only now decided to address misinformation about their wedding.

Ora and Waititi celebrated their one-year anniversary with a Vogue Weddings feature that gave fans a closer look at their intimate ceremony, which took place at their Los Angeles home on Aug. 4, 2022. The two knew there were false rumors saying they’d tied the knot in the United Kingdom or France, but they chose not to correct them at the time. “It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves,” Ora told the outlet. “And, I love that we now get to share what really happened—and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!”

The couple also divulged that they put their wedding together in two weeks, shortly after Ora proposed to Waititi during a Palm Springs vacation. Their guest list was small, “just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” according to Waititi. He noted there were “about eight people” total, including his two daughters with ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley and best friend Jemaine Clement. Ora’s sister, Elena, was also present and walked her down the aisle.

Ora and Waititi shared photos from their wedding with Vogue, and some of the highlights include Ora’s Tom Ford dress, their surprise Elvis impersonator, and their “We’re Married B*tches!!!” cake. Both described the small event as “beautiful,” and Ora added that she “felt really peaceful” as it was “almost like another day.”

Though the ceremony was simple, the couple had more special people involved in at least one notable way: Ora received congratulatory video messages from several celebrity friends, as she revealed in her “You Only Love Me” music video when it debuted in January. The video starts with her messages from Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Chelsea Handler, Kristen Stewart, and Sharon Stone. “I just had the craziest dream that you were getting married and I wasn’t there,” Stewart jokes in hers.

Since getting married, Ora has talked about having a larger ceremony with more friends and family in attendance some day. During a Heart Radio Breakfast interview in January, the Voice Australia judge called their wedding “perfect” but noted that she’d like to have a “big party” at some point in the future, per People. For now, she and her husband are enjoying married life, and both told Vogue they still “can’t believe it’s been a year.”