4 Surprising Celeb Throuples That Got The Internet Talking

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Tess Thompson broke the internet in May 2021 when they were photographed engaging in PDA in Australia. Waititi was the first to comment, telling The Sydney Morning Herald that they were “doing nothing wrong” and that buzz surrounding it wasn’t a big deal. Ora has now broken her silence on the images, telling GQ on Jan. 23 that it “was just a bunch of friends having a good time” and that “everyone was letting loose.” She explained, “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend?... They [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose. I love that. Each to their own.” While she ignored the internet’s response at the time, the singer admits her fans’ reactions left her “inspired that this is being normalised publicly.”

Ora, Waititi, and Thompson aren’t the only throuple to create viral headlines. Selena Gomez’s bond with Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham has recently garnered attention, after the singer embraced the title in a light-hearted Instagram caption. Meanwhile, fully-fledged throuple Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, and Mod Sun were once very open about their relationship on social media. Then there’s the reported throuple between professional boxer David Hayes, model Sian Osborne, and The Saturday’s singer Una Healy that’s got social media buzzing as of late.

Below, take a deep dive into each of the “throuples.”

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, & Tessa Thompson

Married couple Ora and Waititi had yet to confirm their relationship at the time of the throuple photo, but the image definitely got the rumours flowing. By August 2021, the couple went red carpet official at the premiere of The Suicide Squad. Speaking about their relationship in September 2022, Ora said she’d “always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that’s what I grew up loving” during an appearance on Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever podcast and that she’s found that with Waititi. “He’s so funny and lovely.”

That throuple discussion resurfaced during an interview with Ora in January 2023, in which she told GQ that “when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it.” The singer added that she didn’t “want to put energy towards something that’s nonexistent” and that “it’s like trying to explain something that didn’t happen means you’re feeding into nothing.”

Selena Gomez, Nicola & Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham

On Jan. 2, Gomez caused a buzz when she shared a photo of herself with pals Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham spending New Year's together on a yacht. "Fine call us a throuple #foreverplusone", Gomez captioned the iconic photo, with Nicola commenting, "Facts 💘💘💘🤣". Within the collage of photos the singer posted, there's another snap of the trio cosying up on a hammock.

Nicola also shared a video including Gomez's song "Calm Down" with Rema, including clips of the throuple having lunch, dancing, and watching the ocean with binoculars. Gomez also spent Thanksgiving with the couple in November 2022 alongside other friends, with Brooklyn sharing their quality time together on Instagram. Nicola and Gomez also got matching tattoos — the word angel in cursive on their forearms — and shared the design on their Insta stories.

David Haye, Sian Osborne, & Una Healy

Haye has been dating Sian Osborne for quite some time, but the couple caused a stir in the New Year after Hayes posted an image with singer The Saturdays singer Una Healy in Morocco. “I’ve starting [sic] Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self,” Haye captioned the snap. Healy also posted photos of them together, including an intimate dinner. “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace.”

Hayes and Healy were spotted at a boxing match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith. During the event, Haye was asked about the potential throuple, to which he replied: “What I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls. I like to keep my private life private. I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved.”

Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, & Mod Sun

In 2018, Thorne, Mongeau, and Mod Sun became a trending throuple after the actor revealed they were an item during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Speaking to Gay Times in 2019, Thorne opened up about their bond. “Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

In another interview with Cosmopolitan, Thorne said that while “dating two people at once is a little difficult,” it’s all about “finding the right mesh of people.” The actor loved the idea of “loving two people at once” and was surprised to find that “a lot of people are actually down and it totally changes their mind.” She added, “at first they’re like, gasp, ‘How do you even do that?’ And then we talk about it through and they’re like, ‘Wow, that actually sounds kind of beautiful.’”

The throuple ended in February 2019 when Thorne and Mongeau broke up. Thorne was engaged to Benjamin Mascolo for a time before splitting up in 2022. Meanwhile, Mod Sun is now engaged to Avril Lavingne.