Rob Rausch Revealed His Relationship Status At The Traitors Reunion

Spoilers for The Traitors Season 4 finale ahead. Maura Higgins didn’t just lose The Traitors at what she thought would be her crowning moment — she was also wrong about winner Rob Rausch’s love life. At the Traitors reunion, which premiered on Feb. 26 alongside the finale, the Love Island USA star gave an update on his relationship status, revealing that he’s dating someone new.

During the reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked Rausch if he was hopeful for a relationship with Love Island UK alum Higgins after they became close in the Traitors castle, despite betraying her at the final two by revealing he was a Traitor. He quickly shut down the notion, revealing that he’s had a new girlfriend for “two months,” but opting not to go into specifics.

Rausch previously teased his new relationship in a recent interview with The Cut, who reported, “He’s currently working on a woodworking project for his girlfriend, whose identity he’s keeping private for now.”

The development is slightly ironic given what Higgins told him after realizing that Rausch wasn’t a Faithful as she thought, thus losing the game and handing him all of the $220,800 prize money. “I was so convinced, you've embarrassed me,” she said. “You’re never going to have a girlfriend after this. You’re such a good liar.”

Rob & Maura’s Relationship

This isn’t the first time that people thought sparks flew between Rausch and Higgins. In a January interview with Page Six, Higgins revealed that her Traitors co-stars were all in agreement that she and Rausch should date. “This is all me and Rob had to listen to in the castle — from everyone!” she quipped. “They were like, ‘You guys are so hot together.’”

She even teased the possibility on Watch What Happens Live later that month. “There’s a lot of videos on TikTok at the moment,” she said. “You'll have to watch the show to see if that happens.”

Clearly, that was out of the question as soon as Rausch betrayed Higgins, even telling host Alan Cumming during the finale, “I’m not sure if she’ll ever forgive me.” Luckily, Higgins seemed more open to being friends with him again at the reunion — on one condition.

When Cohen asked Rausch what he’ll do with his prize money, he quipped that he’d “probably save it for the future, and I have to buy Maura a Birkin Bag,” and Higgins agreed. “You get my Birkin, you are forgiven,” she replied. “We go from there.”