As an employee of World Elite Group, Ra’ed Saade appeared in My Unorthodox Life’s first season “for a whole minute,” as he put it. In Season 2, he gets much more screen time. “Ra’ed and I are in an open relationship,” former Elite Model World COO Robert Brotherton reveals in the trailer for the second installment of the Netflix reality series. But it seems they’re not quite on the same page about their arrangement.

“You’re not complaining that he’s seeing other guys?” his friend and boss, Julia Haart, asks in another scene, to which Robert replies, “I’m not complaining to him.” Elsewhere in the sneak preview, Ra’ed shows off his comedic skills while joking about “trying to be a pop star.” After he quipped, “People always ask me, ‘Why are you so handsome?’ I’m like, ‘Because I flat-iron my hair.” Robert’s response? “No one says that.”

Potential pop music career aside, Ra’ed is actually an opera singer who’s already competed on several talent-based reality shows. Here’s everything else to know about him as he steps into a bigger role in My Unorthodox Life Season 2.

Ra'ed Saade’s Instagram

After sharing that he got to meet NBC’s The Voice coaches Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine in 2015, Ra’ed, who was born in Lebanon, went on to compete on the Arabic version of The Voice later that year and even made it as far as the Battle Rounds. In another twist of fate, he interviewed Aguilera in April 2016 on a red carpet for the NBC series, joking that he got to ask her about “climaxing.”

The Voice wasn’t the only reality show he competed on either. Describing himself as a “vocal performer by night,” Ra’ed’s other IG posts indicate that he was a contestant on the Wayne Brady-hosted Let’s Make a Deal in June 2016, ABC’s The Gong Show in July 2017, and NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2019. He hasn’t been quite as successful as he was on The Voice, though. In the clip he posted from The Gong Show, which Mike Myers hosted in disguise, judge Chelsea Handler called his “opera whistler” performance “so annoying.”

On America’s Got Talent, he auditioned with an original song called “Celebration,” but judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Howie Mandel unanimously voted against him. Regardless, he continues to post videos of himself performing opera music and even recently hit the stage during Robert’s cabaret show, My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret, on Nov. 30 in New York City.

Ra’ed also owns a bernedoodle named Richard and has shared several recent Instagram photos of them together, including one red carpet shot at the My Unorthodox Life Season 1 premiere. Still, the adorable pup has to share the social media spotlight with several other stars, as Ra’ed has revisited his many celeb encounters over the years in the forms of photos and videos with Heidi Klum, Mariah Carey, Joan Rivers, Ricky Martin, Mya, Stevie Wonder, Leona Lewis, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Taylor Armstrong (though he misidentified the latter as Kim Richards).

Ra'ed Saade’s Job

Like Robert, Ra’ed also attended Syracuse University, graduating in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in music business and vocal performance, according to his LinkedIn account. Two years later, he earned a master’s degree in classical vocal performance from the Manhattan School of Music. After moving to Los Angeles, he held such positions as an LA Opera fundraising campaign manager, a live music event producer, and a hospitality manager. While appearing on AGT, he said that he drove a Hollywood celebrity home tour bus and sang for the customers.

Ra’ed eventually returned to New York City and began working as Robert’s executive/personal assistant at Elite Model Management in August 2020. On LinkedIn, Ra’ed describes his position as a “multifaceted role affording executive assistance to COO (Chief Operating Officer) Robert Brotherton in daily functions, personal and business taxes, scheduling, emails, Zoom calls, roster, bookkeeping, and business acquisitions.” In addition to that role, he works part time as a social media marketing manager for a line of all-natural dog treats called Fully Bully Sticks.

And now he can officially add a Netflix series to his resume.