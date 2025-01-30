Lisa Kudrow & Mira Sorvino Will Reunite For A Romy & Michele Sequel

Romy and Michele will be having another high school reunion in the near future. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are officially in final negotiations to star in a sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, reprising their titular roles.

Sorvino confirmed the reports on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a link to The Hollywood Reporter’s story. “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion Sequel Is (Unofficially) a Go at 20th Century!!! I couldn’t be more excited!” she wrote, tagging her costar Kudrow.

According to THR, the creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Tim Federle, is set to direct, with the original film’s writer Robin Schiff penning the sequel. While no release date has yet been set, 20th Century Studios plans to begin production in June. The movie will likely film in Los Angeles, but no location has been finalized.

The 1997 comedy follows Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow), two unemployed roommates who fake new careers to impress their former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion. The film was a modest box office success but received critical praise, and it became a cult classic over the next two decades.

The duo have reunited several times over the years, including when they presented an award at the 2022 SAG Awards, where Sorvino teased the strong possibility of a sequel. “I can unofficially hint that we’re closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen,” she told TODAY.

Who Else Will Return?

Kudrow and Sorvino are the only two original cast members in talks to reprise their roles, but they’re not the only ones interested in returning. Alan Cumming, who played the geeky love interest Sandy Frink, expressed his interest in a sequel in 2023 and teased that he had already seen the script.

“I think what's great about the sequel to Romy and Michele is just going back to something that is so beloved and having a relationship with these characters,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I actually know what the story is, and it's really good. So I'm excited. I'm so excited to go back to it.”

Romy & Michele also starred Justin Theroux, Janeane Garofalo, Julia Campbell, Camryn Manheim, and The Parent Trap legend Elaine Hendrix. However, there’s no word on whether any of those stars will return.