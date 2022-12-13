Everyone knows Christmas time is a period of indulgence, but the latest sit-com from Sky Comedy serves as a warning against debauchery in excess. Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything was released on Dec. 7 and has since been praised as a “bravely funny” look at addiction. Sheridan Smith stars as Rosie Molloy, a 30-something in Manchester who is addicted to pretty much everything possible: alcohol, cigarettes, sex, drugs, online shopping, even Terry’s Chocolate Oranges. Her addiction problems peak (or rather, hit a new low) when she’s found snorting cocaine off a tombstone and ruins her brother’s alcohol-free wedding. But will Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything return for a Season 2?

In Season 1, realising that her addictions are destroying her life, Rosie decides she needs to quit her abusive behaviour and begins navigating a new life full of pitfalls, enablers, and tragic stressors. The show then begs the question: if Rosie Molloy does give up everything, will her life be worth living and will she even still be Rosie?

Egged on by her outrageous roommate Nico (played by Oliver Wellington) and a traumatic family tragedy involving her parents Conall (Ardal O’Hanlon) and Win (Pauline McLynn), Rosie reverts to self-destruction as a coping mechanism. She agrees to go to rehab, but chickens out at the last minute and ends up with a couple of friendly drug dealers instead. Her relationships with friends and family steadily deteriorate, and her workplace eventually signs her off on sick leave because of her increasingly erratic behaviour.

In the last episode, Rosie realises she needs to undergo a health MOT to keep her job, and turns in a fake urine sample to hide her own substance abuse. Just as she seems to have failed the drugs test anyway, it is revealed that someone else has also been keeping secrets from the Molloys. But who? As for a potential second season, Bustle has reached out for comment. At the time of publication, ky has yet to confirm if the show will indeed be renewed for a second season. We’ll update you with changes, so watch this space.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is showing on Sky Comedy and available for streaming on NOW.