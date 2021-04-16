It may seem like a long way off, but blink and the new series of
Strictly Come Dancing will be on our TV screens. And it seems as though TV execs are well under way in finding their 2021 cast, allegedly looking at everyone from Tina Barrett to Rio Ferdinand. In fact, one cast member has already been all but confirmed, and there are plenty of other rumoured celebrities for that may seriously surprise you. Strictly 2021
Each year the discussion around which stars will join
Strictly get more and more outlandish – but, more often than you’d expect, the rumours turn out to be true. This year’s candidate for the Strictly wild card contestant is the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty. After finding ‘fame’ during the pandemic, it is said that TV bosses are desperate to secure the government’s chief medical advisor. Well, stranger things have happened...
Aside from Whitty, there are some other (more likely) names being thrown into the mix. These include TV presenter Ben Shephard,
Gogglebox’s Tom Malone, and radio host Maya Jama. However, it’s so far unclear which celebrities will say ‘yes’ to the opportunity.
We still have a while to wait to find up just who will be attempting to win the glitterball, with the show
not airing until sometime in September or October, if it is to follow the BBC’s usual schedule.
But while we wait for confirmation, we may as well delve into the celebrities who have been mentioned when it comes to the line-up.
Chris Whitty – Rumoured HANNAH MCKAY/AFP/Getty Images
Yes, you read that right;
Strictly bosses are rumoured to be trying to land the Chief Medical Officer for the show later this year. Whitty, who became a recognisable face due to his ongoing presence at COVID press conferences this past year, is apparently “top of the list,” according to sources at The Sun. “Discreet enquiries will be made over the next few weeks. However any decisions would depend on the rate of Covid infections in the country," the insider explained. Rio Ferdinand – Rumoured Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
The former footballer
has apparently been contacted more than once regarding taking part in previous years, according to his friend Gabby Logan, who has been on Strictly before.
“I was trying to persuade Rio Ferdinand. You need to get your producers onto him. I almost had him,” she told guest Tess Daly on her podcast
. “He said, ‘Did you really enjoy it?’ I said, ‘How often do they ask you?’ He said, ‘Every year’. He'd be incredible, and he's a dancer!” MidPoint
Perhaps this will be the year he finally caves!
Maya Jama – Rumoured Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images Ralf Little – Rumoured
The
Death In Paradise actor sounded like he could be convinced when he was asked about taking part by Hello magazine. “I've been asked to do all of them every year,” he said, before adding: “Never say never!”
He added: “I think, people who participate in
Strictly and do well in Strictly, they're learning a real skill, an art form, and there’s something really rewarding about that." Tina Barrett – Rumoured Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images
The former
S Club 7 member is one of the few celebrities who has openly said she would likely say yes if the show reached out, telling The Sun: “I love . I haven’t been asked to, so if anyone at Strictly and I’d like to do it Strictly is reading, please let me go on. It would be amazing. I am a bit of a glitterball girl.” Tom Malone – Rumoured
The
Gogglebox favourite walked away from the show that made him famous in March 2021 to pursue other opportunities. The break dancer has since told The Express he would consider if they came calling: “If the opportunity came up to go on Strictly as a contestant, I’ve never done Ballroom in my life, so it’d be interesting to see how as someone who breaks, I’m used to dancing upside down, how those two worlds could come together.” Strictly Angellica Bell – Rumoured NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images Ugo Monye – Rumoured David Rogers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Sources have revealed to
The Sun that rugby star Monye is all but confirmed officially for the show. “Ugo can’t wait to get out on the dance floor and show off his moves,” they said. “He’s not known for his dancing, but he isn’t afraid of a challenge.”
And rumour has it that Monye was encouraged to go on the show by 2020
Strictly star Jamie Laing, who made it to the final. “Ugo became friendly with Jamie when they worked on a travel show together in 2019 and after seeing how much he loved the experience, Ugo jumped at the chance,” The Sun’s source said.