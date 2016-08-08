These Supportive Posts From Adam Peaty's Girlfriend Will Melt Your Heart

On July 26 Adam Peaty came first in the Men’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics. It’s the second Olympic gold that the Team GB swimmer has achieved in his career so far, and a lot has changed since he won his first in 2016. After an eventful 18 months, Peaty dedicated his win to his family. So, for those who were wondering, ‘Is Adam Peaty single?’, it seems the swimmer has a strong team both by the pool and at home.

In his post-win interview, Peaty was clearly ecstatic to defend his title. "I want to say thank you to my family, my gorgeous partner and gorgeous son. This victory wasn't mine, it was the British team's and my family and friends. I am just so relieved,” he told BBC Sport. Peaty’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Eirianedd Munro was one of the first to celebrate her partner’s victory. From their home in Loughborough at 3 a.m. she tweeted: “That’s my MAN.”

You might be wondering how one might meet an Olympic gold medalist. OK Magazine reports that Peaty and Munro first met at Loughborough University; he was training there, while she was studying. Munro is a Fine Art graduate, sharing her work online to her Instagram followers.

Peaty has been open about how much work he’s put into training for the Tokyo Olympics, attributing some of his success to the fact that he wants it so badly. However, on Instagram, he’s also shared his new motivation to succeed. In Sept. 2020, Munro and Peaty’s first son, George-Anderson Adetola Peaty was born.

Sharing the news of his birth, Munro wrote, “George-Anderson Adetola Peaty. 5:45 a.m. 11/09/2020. 9lb 1oz. Everything I’ve ever wanted is now in my arms.” Peaty shared the same sentiments and wrote, “I’m so proud of you @eirimunro and I love you both incredibly.”

While it’s clear that Peaty has been putting in the hours to excel at the Olympics, he’s also shared some ridiculously cute snaps of himself in his pool at home with his son. Before he left for the games he wrote, “Won’t be long until he’s training in the Swim Spa with me and Uncle James.” Like father, like son.

While she wasn’t able to be poolside in Tokyo, Munro shared that she’s been cheering Peaty on from their sofa at home with their son by her side. Just before the Olympics began, she also posted a picture of her graduation, captioned, “It’s been a very long journey. Grateful for every twist and turn and bump in the road.” Peaty had already left for the games, but commented underneath, “So proud.”

Their mutual support for each other is wonderful to see. Before he got into the pool to compete on July 26, Munro shared a picture of Peaty and wrote, “Who’s excited to watch Adam swim? I am so so so proud of him. I wish I could be there to support and celebrate these monumental life moments with my boo, I just have to hope he feels all the love we’re sending from the other side of the world. We’ll be watching from the comfort of our sofa at 3 a.m. in the morning – or rather the edge of the sofa.” This was followed by her reaction to Peaty’s win, simply put: “What a wonderful feeling.”

