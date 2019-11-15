Macaulay Culkin's 'Dollface' Cameo Is Just One Of Many Throwback Guest Stars

Spoilers ahead for Dollface. Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky make up the core cast of Dollface as these four women realize how important friends are. But along the way, Jules, Madison, Stella, and Izzy interact with some pretty memorable guest stars on Dollface who make their adventures all the more outrageous. While perhaps the buzziest cameo comes from Margot Robbie, one of the very famous producers of the show, celebs like Macaulay Culkin, Joey Lawrence, and even Camilla Bella all show up on Dollface.

Even without the guest stars, the cast has some great connections to movies and other TV shows. Dennings dominated the '00s as a young actor, Mitchell was in Pretty Little Liars, Song was a Disney Channel star, and Povitsky and Vella Lovell (Alison S.) were both in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Joining in on the fun is Malin Åkerman channeling Gwyneth Paltrow as she runs a Goop-like company and Goran Visnjic, who plays a doctor like he had done so on E.R. back in the day. Another famous TV doctor — Matthew Gray Gubler from Criminal Minds — also pops up as a veterinarian who takes a liking to Jules.

While many of the other guest star appearances may feel odd or downright random, they are delightful nonetheless — especially for people who are around the same age as Jules and friends. Plus, these Dollface cameos give the pals (and viewers) plenty to talk about as their friendship bonds deepen.

Este Haim Hulu Stella's photographer friend who uses naked men as furniture to make a statement on gender roles is a musician in real life. Lemon is played by Este Haim, the bass player of Haim. Dollface creator Jordan Weiss explained in a BUILD Series interview that she became friendly with Este when discussing the use of Haim's songs in the show and wrote her a cameo part. "Want You Back" appropriately ends the same episode.

Dave Coulier Hulu Stella also introduces Joey Gladstone into the mix when she goes to Margaritaville with Dave Coulier of Full House for financial advice in the first episode. Sure, he's not technically an uncle to the Tanner girls, but he can still be considered one of Stella's "five favorite TV uncles" — and it's good to know (if not just plain creepy) that he drives a van that could accommodate the whole Tanner clan.

Joey Lawrence Hulu Speaking of '90s TV stars, Joey Lawrence also makes a cameo as himself in "Mystery Brunette." While the Blossom star is allegedly hosting a party to reveal that he's dying, it turns into an elaborate magic trick. If there's a Season 2 maybe the rest of the Lawrence brothers and the Haim sisters can cameo.

Tia Carrere Hulu When Stella's shot-taking mom comes to town, she's played by a movie star of the '90s — Tia Carrere. She got her start on General Hospital in the '80s, but she was in Wayne's World, Wayne's World 2, and True Lies in the '90s. She's also the voice of Nani in Lilo & Stitch.

Macaulay Culkin Hulu The late '80s and '90s stars didn't stop with Coulier or Lawrence since Macaulay Culkin pops up in "History Buff." Kevin McCallister himself may not be the Panera Bread Bowl Killer like Madison thinks, but he's definitely still unsettling as Stella's date Dan. But it's all worth it to see Culkin's real-life partner Song awkwardly acknowledge that he looks like someone who could kill someone.

Camilla Belle Hulu Jeremy's new intimidating girlfriend Melyssa (yes, with a "Y") is played by Camilla Belle. She also shares a connection with Song since they both were Disney Channel stars with Belle starring in the Disney Channel Original Movie Rip Girls.

Jai Rodriguez Hulu There's some early-aughts nostalgia in Dollface too with a member of the original Fab Five, Jai Rodriguez. He not only makes over Jules, but gets to participate in some of the magical realism of the show as the host of a very awkward beauty pageant.

Michael Angarano Hulu Michael Angarano recently appeared in This Is Us, but he once was a child actor with appearances in Almost Famous and Will & Grace. (He also was in an episode of E.R. with Visnjic.) But his character of Dave the financially-minded stripper is a far cry from his younger roles in the 2000s.

Christina Pickles Hulu Ross and Monica's mom plays a feminist version of the Great and Powerful Oz. The fact that Dollface showrunner Ira Ungerleider used to work on Friends may have helped land this iconic TV matriarch of the '90s and '00s.

Nikki Reed Hulu The Thirteen and Twilight star gets to show off her singing chops after Stella, Madison, and Izzy almost run her over in the Mexican desert.