Travis Kelce Is Coping With His Super Bowl Loss Like A True Swiftie

Lights, camera, b*tch smile. Travis Kelce has been doing it with a broken heart since losing Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. The NFL star told his brother, Jason Kelce, about his recent emotional state during their New Heights podcast episode on Feb. 26, and he revealed that he has turned to a universal cure for his heartbreak: Taylor Swift songs.

Healing With Taylor

The latest episode was mostly devoted to an interview with another set of athletic siblings, hockey’s Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, but the two co-hosts also caught up with each other after a week without an episode. Kelce told his older brother that he finds it helpful to “listen to music that is very telling of [his] mood” when he’s down, especially girlfriend Swift’s music.

“I just listen to Taylor’s music,” he said. “She has something for everything.”

Jason agreed, saying, “That’s fair. Good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music.”

For Kelce, sad songs are in order right now, as he noted that “the Eagles broke [his] heart.” Previously, in the Feb. 11 episode, he called the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a “tough pill to swallow” and said he’d been “kicking [himself] for some of the tiny, tiny decisions” he made during the game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the AFC championship game on Jan. 11 Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“A Beautiful Life”

Though Kelce is still coping with the loss, he also recognizes he has “a beautiful life,” as he said in the Feb. 11 episode. “I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do, and they were all there, you know, cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday,” he shared.

Jason spoke to Bustle about being there for his younger brother before the Super Bowl. “I try not to be too much of an advice person and more like a support person [for him],” he said. “If he asks me for stuff or my opinion on whatnot, I’ll be there for him. I’ve never tried to tell him what to do or how to do things. I firmly believe you’ve got to go and learn that stuff for yourself and figure that out.”

Meanwhile, Swift has been another of Kelce’s staunch supporters. She cheered him on not just at the Super Bowl but throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ entire season. Since the couple started dating in 2023, she has become a frequent presence at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce has shared how much he appreciates seeing her there, including once telling Jason on New Heights that it was “hysterical” to see clips of her “slow-motion chest bumps” and high-fives with their mom, Donna, at her first game.

Now, Kelce and Swift have the NFL off-season to enjoy, so hopefully he can transition away from her heartbreak anthems soon.