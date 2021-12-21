RuPaul Is On The Hunt For The First Global Drag Race Superstar

Start your engines Drag Race fans because Mother Ru is taking the groundbreaking competition show to the next level. Yes, RuPaul has unveiled yet another spin-off in the ever-expanding Drag Race franchise, and this time she will be opening up the competition to queens from all corners of the globe — with the UK serving as the host nation. Keen to learn more about RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World? You can find out everything you need to know below.

When Will RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus The World Air?

An exact release date for the brand new series is yet to be announced. However, it has been confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will be the “centre-piece” of the launch of the rebooted BBC Three channel, which is set to go live in early February.

What’s The Premise Of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus The World?

With RuPaul at the helm, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will become the first-ever international all-stars edition of the show and see nine renowned queens from different franchises around the globe unite to compete for the title of the first “Global Drag Race Superstar.”

As mentioned, the United Kingdom is serving as the competition’s host region, and RuPaul will be joined by veteran Drag Race panellist Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, as well as a string of superstar guest judges.

“Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges will join RuPaul to help him decide… Who will be queen of the world and named the first Global Drag Race Superstar?! Let the battle commence,” a BBC synopsis of the forthcoming series reads.

BBC Three

Who’s In The Line-Up Of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus The World?

The line-up of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World is yet to be revealed. Although, with franchises in the United States, the UK, Canada, Holland, Thailand, and beyond, there are plenty of talented queens to choose from. While waiting for the new show to air, get your Drag Race fix by reliving the greatest lip sync performances and the most dramatic reunion moments.