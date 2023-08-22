The true Song of the Summer is obviously the Barbie movie’s rousing ’80s power ballad “I’m Just Ken,” as perfectly performed by Ryan Gosling, which has become both a viral meme and an inspirational anthem for all Kens. Now, nearly a month after the film’s July 29 release, “I’m Just Ken” has a music video, and it contains new footage that Twitter is going crazy for: Gosling’s rehearsals. The new video splices Barbie’s epic performance-fight sequence with behind-the-scenes clips of Gosling’s process, from laying down the track in the studio to rehearsing every part of the dynamic scene.

The new footage shows Gosling playing drums while recording “I’m Just Ken” with songwriter and soundtrack producer Mark Ronson and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. The clip later depicts how the Kens’ beach fight scene came together, which included production assistants launching tennis balls from behind the camera and director Greta Gerwig not being able to stop laughing at what was happening.

It also shows Gerwig wearing pink headphones and crew members using pink masks, proving how seriously they took the color scheme on set.

Twitter loved seeing Gerwig’s reactions to all of the action, saying her expression when Gosling dramatically shed his mink fur coat was very relatable. But of course, most of their praise went to Ken himself, noting how the actor embodied his character even in sweatpants and praising his skills as he rehearsed the dance battle with fellow Kens like Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa. Naturally, this caused more calls for Gosling to win the Oscar next awards season.

Proving just how much Gosling gets Ken, the musical number wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for his involvement. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ronson said he was inspired to write “I’m Just Ken” after not being able to find a Ken doll in stores and starting to feel bad for Gosling’s character. “It felt a little bit emo, like, this poor guy. He’s so hot, but can’t get the time of day,” he said. He didn’t think Gerwig would take the song seriously, but not only was she a fan, but Gosling loved it so much that he requested to perform it in the film, leading her to rewrite an “important” scene to make it happen.

Ronson wound up flying to London to record Gosling, who blew his expectations. “He really got [that] it had to walk this line of not being funny or parody,” he said. “But obviously, the song is also kind of ridiculous at times. So he was really amazing, and when he really did start hitting the big notes, I was like, this dude is a vocal powerhouse!”