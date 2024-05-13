Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Taylor Swift Will Reveal His New Child's Name

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third daughter had one of the most epic name reveals ever on Taylor Swift’s 2020 album Folklore, so it’s only natural that fans are wondering if the singer will do the same for the couple’s fourth child, whose name is not yet known. Reynolds was asked this exact question in a May 13 interview on TODAY, leading him to make a fitting Swift joke.

Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie asked the actor if the name of his and Lively’s fourth child is hidden on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. In response, he joked that the singer named the child herself. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting,” he said.

“She’s a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here?” he added, urging Swift to hurry up and pick a name already, before clarifying that “lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor.”

After months of mystery, Swift slyly revealed the name of Lively and Reynolds’ third child in July 2020 on the Folklore track “Betty,” which was named after their daughter. “Betty” is just one part of a trilogy on the album about a fictional high school love triangle, in which Swift also uses the names of the couple’s first two daughters, James and Inez.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds at a Kansas City Chiefs in October 2023. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The couple confirmed that they had welcomed their fourth child in February 2023, and have yet to reveal their baby’s name over a year later. If Reynolds’ comment is to be taken seriously, then the name is not hidden on Swift’s new album.

However, many fans think otherwise. Some speculate that the child may have one of the four names listed on the track, “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus,” since the inspiration behind those names is unknown. Sarah and Hannah, named in the song, “But Daddy, I Love Him,” are also possible contenders.

While it looks like Lively and Reynolds are keeping mum for now, it wouldn’t be surprising if they let Swift reveal their baby's name again, given how they reacted to their children’s shoutouts in “Betty.”

“We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do,” Reynolds told SiriusXM in 2021.“I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”