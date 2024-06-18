Sabrina Carpenter Wore A $75 Tank Top On A Date With Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter is the unofficial poster child for the coquette aesthetic. The “Espresso” singer has made feminine styles the focal point her sartorial lineup, constantly incorporating elements of girlhood into her ’fits.

Bows, hearts, lace, you name it — if it fits the “just a girl” bill, Carpenter will wear it, regardless of whether she’s on stage, or starring in a lingerie campaign. Date night of course, is no exception.

On a recent night out with boyfriend Barry Keoghan, she wore a casual look (read: denim and a tank), but still managed to accent it with the most coquettecore element of them all: a baby pink bow.

Sabrina’s Beribboned Look

On Monday, June 17, the “Nonsense” singer spent some time with her beau at London’s Chiltern Firehouse. Naturally, she stayed true to her signature girly-girl style.

She wore a pistachio green tank top embellished with rhinestones — a quintessential Y2K design detail. Its most noticeable feature, however, came in the form of a pink satin bow, which hit at the neck, similar to as a choker.

The piece is from the buzzy collab between Marc Jacobs’ Heaven, the New York City Ballet, and the most coquette designer of them all, Sandy Liang. (Unfortunately, the top, which retails for $75, is sold out.)

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

She typically piles on saccharine elements, pairing bows with lace, or wearing bedazzled micro mini dresses. Her recent look, however, deviated from her usual. Carpenter went the edgy route in loose distressed jeans and chunky black shoes.

She topped off her look with an inky leather jacket that matched Keoghan’s all-black ’fit (which included a Celine jacket and a New York Knicks baseball cap). Carpenter accessorized simply with $125 QUAY x Guizio blue light glasses, perhaps for when she’s working late.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Name A More Stylish Couple, I’ll Wait

As a new pairing, Carpenter and Keoghan haven’t had many public outings yet. But in the few times they have been photographed together, they’ve been doubly slaying the style game. Take the Met Gala, for instance. They made their red carpet debut at 2024’s bash, both expertly interpreting the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Carpenter wore a drop-waist Oscar de la Renta number that billowed into a voluminous light blue skirt. Leaning into the floral theme, the shape was inspired by an orchid. Keoghan, meanwhile, wore a bronze-colored Burberry suit with a brooch and a top hat, inspired by a character in J.G. Ballard’s “The Garden of Time.”

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A month later, Carpenter released her latest hit “Please Please Please.” Naturally, the accompanying music video (starring her boyfriend) was a sartorial buffet rife with lingerie-inspired looks and coquettish details. Keoghan, in comparison, embodied the bad boy persona, wearing white tank tops and black polo shirts.

There’s literally no occasion on which these two will not slay.