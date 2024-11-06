Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan really do have good “Bed Chem” — and more. On the Nov. 5 episode of Spotify’s Louis Theroux Podcast, Keoghan opened up about his romance with the singer for the first time, and happily gushed about her.

During the interview, Theroux directly asked Keoghan to verify that he was in a relationship with Carpenter. “Oh, I knew you’d do this,” he quipped, laughing. While Keoghan didn’t give an official “yes,” he basically confirmed it by singing her praises.

“Listen, all I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed,” he said. “Such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented and yeah. Pretty special.”

When the host admitted that he only learned about Carpenter recently, Keoghan proudly told him that he starred in her “Please Please Please” music video. “Great video, great music,” he stated.

Barry & Sabrina’s Romance

The couple has been linked together since December 2023, when they were spotted out to dinner together. They made their first public appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in March, and then took their romance on-screen in the “Please Please Please” video in June. Keoghan and Carpenter have stayed pretty quiet about their relationship through it all, even while facing breakup rumors over the summer.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an October interview with CBS, Carpenter made a rare comment about Keoghan, but only talked about why she chose to cast him in her video. “I, genuinely — like, a not even biased opinion — I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’” she said. “He was next to me in a chair and he was so excited about it.”

That said, the two have found subtle ways to acknowledge each other publicly. Keoghan isn’t shy about leaving flirty comments on Carpenter’s Instagram posts, and fans suspect that a couple songs on Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet were inspired by the actor, like the seductive “Bed Chem,” which refers to their meet-cute, and “Juno,” with its lyrics about physical attraction and title inspired by the 2007 film about a pregnant teen.

Additionally, when Keoghan went to Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour in October, she changed the lyrics of “Juno” to give him a special shoutout. As seen in viral TikTok clips, she sang, “I hear you knocking, Barry, come on up,” instead of the original word, “baby.”