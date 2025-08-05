While the weather was unusually cool in Chicago for Lollapalooza weekend, the festival brought the heat with some of the most in-demand acts in music, including pop star Sabrina Carpenter. The headliner closed out the weekend with a sultry 75-minute set that surely raised temperatures in the crowd.

Below, the five best moments from her performance.

Sabrina’s Iconic Guests

Lollapalooza

Prior to the festival, Carpenter fans were feverishly guessing whom the singer would bring out onstage at Lollapalooza. (She previously brought out Duran Duran during her performance at the BST festival in London.) About midway through the show, she surprised attendees with the iconic Chicago-formed band Earth, Wind & Fire. Together, they sang “Let’s Groove” and “September,” bringing more infectious energy to an already fired-up crowd.

Giddy Up To “Bed Chem” Remix

As she’s done at her festival appearances this summer, Carpenter again performed a sultry remix of her Short ’n Sweet track “Bed Chem,” which included a sample of Ginuwine’s 1996 hit “Pony.”

Twice, You’re Under Arrest...

Carpenter kept the segment from her Short ‘n Sweet tour in which she “arrests” a celebrity in the crowd for “being too hot.” At Lolla, Momo, Sana, and Jihyo from Twice were the culprits. (The night before, the K-pop band thrilled attendees with their headlining set.)

A Chicago-Inspired “Juno” Sex Position

Another thing Carpenter continued from her main tour was playfully posing in a sex position as she performed “Juno.” In what may be her cheekiest moment yet, she held a smaller version of The Bean (aka Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate, one of Chicago’s popular tourist attractions) and casually flicked it to the crowd. As one fan reported online, “SABRINA FLICKED THE BEAN FOR JUNO.”

Man’s Best Friend Teaser

After a rousing finale of “Espresso” and fireworks, Carpenter gave fans a new glimpse at the visuals from her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend — the track list for which she’d released just days prior. The video flashed the song titles with footage of Carpenter posing on her own or with a faceless man. It’s definitely going to be an exciting new era for the pop star.