Sabrina Carpenter Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Ditching Pants For Man’s Best Friend’s Visuals

Back in May, Sabrina Carpenter’s no-pants suiting at the 2025 Met Gala blew up fashion group chats, especially when she recounted the story behind the vision. Apparently, Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s creative director, was responsible for the pantless directive and it had everything to do with her height (five feet to be exact). Per an interview she had with Vogue, when Williams was designing her look, he told her she’s “quite short, so no pants for you.” The songstress clearly took the styling tip to heart, especially in her new materials for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend.

Sabrina’s No-Pants Bodysuit

Like most pop stars, Carpenter embraced a particular “uniform” for her last album, Short n’ Sweet, exclusively wearing lingerie in her album’s imagery and corresponding tour. Think: babydoll dresses and bedazzled bustiers custom-made by Victoria’s Secret. With Man’s Best Friend nearing its Aug. 29 release date, the songstress is switching up her style playbook to mostly pantsless looks.

Since teasing the project and revealing its first track, “Manchild,” in June, Carpenter has commissioned fans to help tease the rest of the tracklist via a series of photos all shot with a Golden Retriever and a director’s chair that features the song title. For her 12th and final track reveal, Carpenter did the unveiling herself over the weekend. “The final track reveal is… track #2 ‘Tears,’” she wrote on Instagram.

As is tradition, she, too, posed beside a sweet pup who sat atop a white director’s chair. As for her ’fit, she leaned into another bodysuit — sans bottoms — setting the tone for the no-pants styling of this new era. It featured subtle billowy long sleeves, a long, cleavage-baring keyhole cutout, and a short ruffle trim that slid down the middle. Keeping it simple, Carpenter merchandised her look with nothing but vertiginous peep-toe slingbacks.

It’s Not Her First Cheeky Look

That same weekend, she embraced another bodysuit-only ensemble when she performed at Lollapalooza in a collared pink piece covered in rhinestones aplenty. It’s hardly the first time she channeled the cheeky style this era though.

When she teased “Manchild” in June, she wore a cropped button down, tied in front, and teeny-tiny booty shorts that were practically underwear.

If this is a taste of her upcoming era, that can only mean the dress code for the Man’s Best Friend tour is pants optional.