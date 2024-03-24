Another Eras Tour era is over. Taylor Swift is taking the show to Europe in May, and that means Sabrina Carpenter’s time as the opener has ended. Carpenter helped Swift close out another leg on March 9 in Singapore, and after returning home, she took the time to share some reflections, highlights, and gratitude with her fans.

The Eras “Magic”

It seems like the Eras Tour’s openers love the experience as much as the fans do. Carpenter joined the tour for Swift’s Latin American shows in August and November, followed by Australia in February and Singapore in March. On March 23, with all that travel behind her, she posted a tribute to her “Taybrina era” on Instagram.

“that’s a wrap for us on the eras tour,” she began, adding a sad emoticon. “sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored i feel to have been part of it.”

Carpenter then proceeded to thank the many people she was grateful for, including “every crowd for being so welcoming and generous” (not to mention “making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets [she’s] ever received”) and “the incredible crew.” And, of course, she had sweet words for Swift herself.

“and the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor,” she added. “I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”

A Dream Come True

From the jump, Carpenter couldn’t say enough good things about being a part of the Eras Tour. She was announced as one of the opening acts in June, and she wrote on Instagram that she was “trying to process” it before calling it “a dream come true.” As of January, she told Who What Wear that she was still working on it, saying, “I still probably have not processed it if I’m being completely honest with you.”

Carpenter shared highlights from shows on her social media while she was on the road with Swift, and her posts showed just how lucky she felt throughout her run. In one particularly sweet one, she uploaded a clip of her singing “White Horse” with Swift and wrote, “9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this sh*t coming! i love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will.”

Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Carpenter’s Eras Tour gig is over, there are many more shows to come. Swift has a short break, and then she’ll return to the stage in Paris in May, with Paramore as her opener.