Swifties are fighting “The Great War” with Ticketmaster yet again, but this time, the warzone is in France. On July 11, Ticketmaster France was forced to halt ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Paris and Lyon, after a site-wide glitch reportedly prevented users from entering the passwords to their account, thus not being able to buy tickets.

Taking to Twitter, the website explained in French that the ongoing sales for Swift’s four shows at Paris’ La Défense Arena from May 9-12 “have been put on hold,” adding that it will keep hopeful ticket-buyers “posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible.” An hour later, her shows at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium on June 2-3 received a similar notice. At press time, ticket sales have not resumed for either city. An influx of traffic may have also contributed to the glitch, as there were as many as 700,000 people in the queue trying to buy tickets before sales were halted.

The French fiasco is something that fans know all too well, after Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general public sale for Swift’s U.S. shows in November following “unprecedented demand” and a huge amount of bot attacks during the presales. The U.S. debacle spawned multiple lawsuits from Swifties against Ticketmaster, leading the Senate to investigate the company amid accusations that it’s become an illegal monopoly. But in France, the only thing Swifties are doing, for now, is taking to Twitter, expressing their frustrations and joking that Swift is about to perform in empty stadiums.

Naturally, Swifties dealt with their frustrations by creating hilarious memes, many of which nod to Swift songs, including her new Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks.

Swift will be taking the Eras Tour abroad starting in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, before going to Asia and Australia in early 2024. She will be spending next summer traversing the UK and Europe with special guest Paramore. So far, no other countries have reported ticketing difficulties as bad as France, but as more shows go on sale this week, that may change.