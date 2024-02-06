Taylor Swift had a surprise at the 2024 Grammys that even the most investigative Swifties couldn’t uncover in advance. After winning Best Pop Solo Album for 2022’s Midnights, Swift announced that she’d release her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Now, fans are in overdrive looking for Easter eggs about her 11th album, but perhaps the most important question is whether Swift will add her upcoming new music to the Eras Tour.

Swift is not expected to include Tortured Poets when the Eras Tour hits Asia and Australia in February and March (though it’s not out of the question). But she begins the European leg on May 9 in Paris, just three weeks after the new album comes out, and has dates through August before she returns to North America for shows from October to December.

While she hasn’t confirmed that Tortured Poets will be added to the setlist, it’d be slightly odd if Swift ignored a whole new album while on tour, so here’s how she may incorporate it.

Swift Might Add A Whole New Act

Taylor Swift announces The Tortured Poets Department during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Eras Tour already has a massive 45-song setlist that spans nearly three-and-a-half hours, with nine of her 10 studio albums getting their own act, a rare feat for any pop concert.

Swift may simply add another section to represent Tortured Poets, perhaps making it an even 50-song setlist. But it’d also be reasonable, perhaps more likely, for Swift to cut some songs to make room.

Swift already experimented with changing the setlist in the Eras Tour concert film, where she cut five songs from the show — “The Archer,” “Long Live,” “cardigan,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “no body, no crime” with HAIM, the latter of which was performed at the Los Angeles shows in place of “‘tis the damn season.”

New Tracks Could Be “Secret Songs”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s also possible that Tortured Poets will get the “secret song” treatment. Every night, Swift chooses two songs from her catalog that aren’t already on her setlist and sings them acoustically, one on her guitar and one on the piano.

Swift’s goal for the 2023 shows was not to repeat any “secret song” at later shows unless she messed it up. However, she allowed herself to sing tracks from Midnights as many times as she wanted, simply because it was her newest album.

If she opts out of creating a whole new act for Tortured Poets, expect the new tracks to pop up as “secret songs,” and for them to get the same treatment as Midnights.