Taylor Swift has always been ahead of her time when it comes to selecting her opening acts. In 2013, she had collaborator Ed Sheeran open for her on the Red Tour before he blew up to superstardom. The same thing happened to Shawn Mendes after he was an opening act on the 1989 World Tour in 2015, and Charli XCX’s profile only rose after 2017’s Reputation Stadium Tour. So, it should come as no surprise to Swifties that Swift’s openers for the Eras Tour, her first trek in more than five years, are a who’s who of today’s most beloved artists and soon-to-be stars.

Rather than bring one or two artists to open every date as with her past tours, Swift has assembled an army of up-and-coming musicians and Grammy nominees, spreading them across the tour. Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, MUNA, girl in red, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN will all be opening for different dates on tour. In fact, if fans wanted to catch them all, you’d have to go to at least six different shows across the country.

Tickets were hard enough to get for one Eras Tour show, so if you’re one of the lucky Swifties who obtained seats, you need to know who’s going to perform at your date. This guide to Swift’s nine Eras Tour opening acts will give everything you need to know, from each artist’s notable songs to their own connections to the 11-time Grammy winner.

Paramore

Swift is kicking off the Eras Tour with a bang, having platinum-selling band Paramore open for the first two shows. Swift has been friends with lead singer Hayley Williams for quite some time, having her star in the “Bad Blood” video and bringing her out to sing “That’s What You Get” on the Speak Now Tour, but they haven’t collaborated musically, making it a long overdue reunion. “Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Swift told Billboard in January. “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later.”

beabadoobee

In May 2022, Swift posted a TikTok of her getting ready to make her NYU commencement speech, set to the tune of beabadoobee’s dreamy and bittersweet “See You Soon.” Swifties should’ve caught it as an Easter Egg, because the Filipino-British songwriter, who is labelmates with one of Swift’s favorite bands The 1975, will probably sing that ballad at her Eras Tour shows. “I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift, and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her,” she told The Times in February. “I messaged all my girlfriends, ‘Guess f*cking what…’”

MUNA

In October 2022, MUNA covered Swift’s folklore fan favorite “august” for Spotify’s “Live at Electric Lady” series. Just a couple weeks later, the proudly queer synth-pop band, who are signed to fellow opening act Bridgers’ label, were announced as one of the Eras Tour openers. It will be Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson’s biggest slot to date, after opening for Kacey Musgraves’ Star-crossed Unveiled Tour and Lorde’s Solar Power Tour. “We were just starting to make music in college when 1989 came out,” McPherson recalled to Variety. “I remember a friend of mine gave me Fearless on a flash drive, and I was obsessed with ‘Fifteen’ and in my feelings.”

Phoebe Bridgers

After collaborating with Swift on her Red (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track “Nothing New” in 2021, Bridgers is taking the next step in their musical partnership by opening for Swift, even taking a small break from her supergroup boygenius for the Eras Tour. The duo have constantly praised each other’s catalogs, with Bridgers calling Swift’s music “high art” on Charli XCX’s radio show Best Song Ever. “She’s like the king of her craft,” she said. “She’s just a perfect example of someone who uses all the resources at her disposal to be completely genuine.”

girl in red

Swift has a special fondness for the color red, so it’s no surprise that she quickly became a fan of girl in red, supporting her debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet on her Instagram Story in May 2021, which would also double as a hint about Red (Taylor’s Version). The emerging artist said that Swift even sent her an email that was as long as a “f*cking book.” “I was like, ‘I love you so much... you’re my everything,’” she told iHeartRadio.

HAIM

Swift and the HAIM sisters have a long history. The band appeared as opening acts for a few shows on the 1989 World Tour, and they’ve all stayed close friends ever since, with Swift often joking that she’s the fourth Haim sister. Their musical partnership has grown as well, with HAIM lending story inspiration and background vocals on Swift’s evermore track “no body, no crime,” and Swift returning the favor for a remix of their 2020 song “Gasoline.” At this point, the Eras Tour is just another fun reunion.

Gayle

Gayle probably wouldn’t say “abcdefu” directly to Swift, but she will be singing it with thousands of people at the Eras Tour. After releasing her two-part EP A Study of the Human Experience and landing her first Grammy nomination in 2022, Swift has now given Gayle a new feat to check off her list. She’ll technically be the first person overall to perform on the Eras Tour, as she’s the first opener on opening night. “It just means the world to me,” she said on Apple Music 1 on March 10. “I had no clue what I was going to do this year. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had the best year of my life. What am I going to do next year?’ And she was like, ‘Here’s something to add to your calendar.’”

Gracie Abrams

After opening for known Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour and making her debut album Good Riddance with Swift’s folklore and evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner, the indie-pop singer is now slated to play the most shows of all Eras Tour openers. “She’s as spectacular a person and friend as she is an artist, writer, director,” Abrams told Billboard in February. “She’s really that great. To be able to lean on her in any capacity really means a lot. I’m so stoked to watch her crush it every single night. To see her up close in that way and be able to study that is the greatest gift.”

OWENN

While OWENN may not be an immediate familar face, you’ve seen him before without even realizing it. He starred in Swift’s 2019 “Lover” video as the titular lover, and before then, he got his start as a dancer and choreographer for the likes of Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, and Swift. After Swift helped him get signed to Republic Records, he’s putting his music career in the spotlight as the only male opening act on the Eras Tour. “I cried like a little baby,” he told iHeartRadio about his reaction to finding out he’d be an opener.