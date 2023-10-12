Sam Jeffries May Leave Bachelor In Paradise Because Of “A Poop Baby”

When Bachelor in Paradise cast member Samantha “Sam” Jeffries arrived on the beach, host Jesse Palmer acted like he didn’t know who she was. Of course, he was joking, but some viewers had the same question for a valid reason: Sam only appeared in one episode of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season.

Fans are now unlikely to forget the 28-year-old Dayton, Ohio native after BiP. ABC’s Season 9 trailer and Episode 3 promos teased that Sam has a “serious medical emergency.” After she shared that she was “going on nine days of no pooping,” a medic told her that if she didn't have a bowel movement by sunrise the next morning, she’d have to deliver “almost like a poo baby.”

Though viewers will have to tune in to see how it all flushes out — and if it really causes Sam to leave BiP — she and her cast mates could at least laugh about it. As Aaron Schwartzman, who gave her his first rose in Mexico, joked, “Just remember one thing, it’s not your poop baby. It’s gonna be our poop baby.”

In the meantime, here are some less embarrassing things to know about the lesser-known BiP cast member.

Why Did Sam Jeffries Vanish From Clayton’s Bachelor Season?

Sam made a splash with her Bachelor limo entrance, which aired in January 2022. She arrived in a sudsy, mobile bubble bath, wearing a black bikini and holding a champagne flute. “Want some of this bubbly personality?” she flirtatiously asked Clayton. However, viewers never saw Sam again in the episode, as she self-eliminated off-camera.

In a since-edited Instagram caption, Sam explained her abrupt exit. “Clayton and I privately talked night one. He was attentive, charming, and kind. However, a romantic connection is important in a relationship. And I’ve made it a point in my life to not force anything I'm not feeling,” Sam’s original caption read, according to Elite Daily. “As much as I wanted to stay, it would not have been fair to try to take his heart, as well as take the opportunity away from a woman who was all in.”

Clayton, for his part, gave a different version of events. “I don’t really fully know kind of what happened. As far as the reason, your guess is as good as mine,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “She went home, yes... I don’t know [why], I’m not sure really what happened on that one.”

Sam Jeffries’ Job

Sam is currently based in San Diego, where she works as an occupational therapist and nutrition coach. (She would love to own a dog sanctuary one day.) Before joining The Bachelor, she noted in her bio that although her career was “extremely important to her,” her main priority was starting a family with the right man.

Sam Jeffries’ Instagram & Hobbies

In her Instagram bio, Sam wrote that she puts “Jesus first” and refers to herself as a “photographer of all things.” In a message from December 2021 — just before her Bachelor Nation debut — she wrote that she’d realized her actions weren’t matching her devotion to religion and didn’t want to “be recognized as a lukewarm Christian anymore.” Since then, she’s posted several biblical passages and meditations on her faith.

As for her hobbies, she’s an experienced skydiver who enjoys hiking, snuggling with her dog, Millie, and sipping her favorite wines. She also seems to spend time with fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including when she celebrated her 28th birthday in July with Genevieve Parisi and Rodney Matthews, among others.

On Oct. 4, Sam announced that she’d teamed up with Blake Moynes and Kendall Long to shoot photos and film a short documentary to increase awareness and improve conservation education about wildlife in Madagascar.