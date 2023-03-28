Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season has come to an end, and Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette debut is right around the corner. But if the main event on your Bachelor Nation calendar is the sunny, chaotic couple-ups of Bachelor in Paradise, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that late-summer tradition.

It’s never too early to start predicting who will go to Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, though — or to wonder whether last year’s Love Island-esque twist will be repeated. Separating the couples for a week led to the downfall of several promising pairs, a move that Serene Russell called “messed up” in a tweet.

As fans wait to see what happens this time around, here’s everything to know about Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 so far.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 Cast

While the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast hasn’t been announced yet, the beach’s resident bartender Wells Adams has signaled his intention to return — and his pick for one of the women, too. “Next time I’m in Paradise, I want Salley [Carson] to come,” he told Bachelor Nation. “For real this time! She is so funny, so there’s a major possibility that if she really came down and stayed it would be a good time.”

You’ll likely see several familiar faces from Zach’s season, too. Mercedes Northup, for example, told Click Bait with Bachelor Nation that she’d “for sure” go to the beach this summer. “I hope I get asked, because I feel like I would low-key thrive!” She even shared some of the men she’d be interested in meeting: Tyler Norris, Johnny DePhillipo, and Nayte Olukoya.

Several former leads could return, too. Rachel Recchia told Bachelor Happy Hour that she’d be down — under one condition. “I will go to Paradise if Michelle [Young] goes with me,” Rachel said. “I will not go without her!”

Michelle, for her part, said the friends could “keep talking” about the possibility. “We’re having our own Paradise when we travel and trying to find Mr. Right,” she added. “Who knows, we might find our husbands in Italy. But I would definitely go down and deliver a date card.”

Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 Potential Premiere Date

With the exception of Season 8, every Bachelor in Paradise season has predictably debuted in August — so you can likely expect the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premiere date to follow suit.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 becomes available.