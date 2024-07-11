Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season already has plenty of big personalities and promising connections for her to sort through — but apparently, another suitor will join the chat soon. The Season 21 trailer teases Jenn’s ex crashing the group’s travels, hoping for a chance to revive their relationship. “This morning, someone from my past flew all the way here. He wants to be with me, and he wants to join this journey,” she tells the cast.

Obviously, Jenn’s actual contestants aren’t thrilled. They tell the mystery man that he doesn’t stand a chance and ought to return to the past where he came from. So, just who is Jenn’s ex? The Bachelorette hasn’t revealed his identity just yet, but Reality Steve has reported that it’s Matt Rossi, a digital creator known for his adorable dachshund, Kirkland.

Here’s everything to know about the Bachelorette wildcard — plus, spoilers about his fate on Jenn’s season.

Matt Rossi Is “Wiener Boy”

Even before she appeared on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, Jenn shared the story of an ex she nicknamed “Wiener Boy,” because he liked to post about his pup on social media.

The pair met in Boston and dated for three months, Jenn explained on TikTok, before Wiener Boy broke up with her.

Having been “head over heels in love with him,” she took the split hard and traveled to Miami with a friend to help get over it.

This trip was Jenn’s first real experience with the city, and it left a positive impression. So later, when it came time to apply to physician assistant school, she decided to apply there — and ultimately, it was the only program she was accepted to.

This led Jenn to the conclusion that “without my ex-boyfriend, I would not be in PA school right now.” Of course, as several commenters reminded Jenn, she gets all the credit for charting the course of her own life and career. But still, Jenn noted in the caption, Wiener Boy will “always have a special place in my heart” due to the chain of events he catalyzed.

Jenn’s Ex Opened Up About Their Past

In addition to posting about Kirkland (who also has his own account and was named after Costco hot dogs), Matt has shared several videos about seeing Jenn on TV. In one February post, he confirmed he was indeed Wiener Boy and shared his story about the breakup — or, rather, he let Kirkland do it.

The shaded, English cream mini dachshund described the past version of his dad as a “24-year-old f*ckboy” who connected with Jenn despite her being “totally out of his league.”

Matt wasn’t ready to settle down, Kirkland explained. “Anyways, years passed, they stayed friends, and now my dad’s using her for clout.” At the end of the video, Matt added one more message for Jenn: “Yo, did you change your number? Why aren’t you answering my texts? Give me another shot.” It seems that he’ll plead his case one more time on The Bachelorette. But... will it work? Reality Steve has the (reported) answer, so spoilers ahead!

Spoilers About Jenn’s Ex Say...

If you’re rooting for Matt and Kirkland to round out their family with Jenn, you may be disappointed. According to Reality Steve, Jenn doesn’t let Matt stick around — especially because his return reportedly happens near the middle of the season, by which point Jenn will have obviously forged connections with several suitors.

With that being said, there doesn’t seem to be bad blood between Jenn and Matt. Back in January, Jenn even gave him some interior design advice on TikTok. “I think Kirkland would appreciate some plants,” she commented on one of Matt’s videos. (Matt said fake plants are a safer bet, adding that he once spent three months watering one he thought was real.)