Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season has only just begun, but fans are already looking for clues about her final rose. In a very promising interview with People, Jenn recently said, “I’m very happy with the ending and I’m very happy with the way everything panned out.”

So, who will accompany Jenn on her journey? A few suitors seem to have already captured her attention, among them Marcus Shoberg. The 31-year-old veteran was the first to meet Jenn on Night 1, and he landed her first one-on-one date.

So, are Jenn and Marcus together after The Bachelorette? Here’s an analysis of their time together so far, plus clues about their potential relationship after the show. Spoilers ahead!

Their Heavy Heart-To-Heart

After going skydiving in Melbourne, Australia, Jenn and Marcus shared a romantic dinner. He opened up about nearly being killed by a grenade while serving in the military, and the near-death experience led to months in the hospital, which inspired him to “live a life that was worth saving,” as he said over dinner.

Jenn praised his resilience, as well as the vulnerability it took to share the story with her. “That shows what a hero you are, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for,” she said.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

In a confessional, Jenn said she could “see a future” with Marcus. “It feels like the start of something really good.”

Bachelorette By The Numbers

Getting the first solo date made Marcus one to watch, but does that milestone actually predict success on the show?

In 2023, data analyst Suzana Somers (aka @bachelordata) noted that the recipient of the first one-on-one date has never actually won The Bachelorette. In fact, they rarely make it to the last week. The last time that person went on to be runner-up was Blake Horstmann in Season 14.

About Those Spoilers...

Although the data isn’t in Marcus’ favor, Reality Steve reports that he goes far on Jenn’s season. He’s reportedly the runner-up, falling short to Devin Strader, who supposedly gets the final rose.

Jenn and Devin. Disney/John Fleenor

With that being said, Reality Steve’s spoiler intel proved incorrect during Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season earlier this year. (Kelsey Anderson was predicted as the runner-up, but she was instead Joey’s final rose recipient.)