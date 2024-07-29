Saoirse Ronan has tied the knot. The Oscar nominee secretly married Scottish actor Jack Lowden in his home country, according to civil marriage records viewed by People on July 29. The couple reportedly got hitched in Edinburgh over the weekend of July 22.

According to the Irish Independent, which first reported their marriage, Ronan and Lowden held a “low-key” ceremony at the Edinburgh Central Registrar’s Office with “only a handful of the couple’s closest friends” in attendance — and all of them “were sworn to secrecy.” The couple has yet to confirm or comment on the reports themselves.

Ronan first sparked rumors that she was engaged to Lowden in October, when she attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2024 womenswear show wearing a diamond ring. However, the actors never commented on the speculation.

The two are thought to have first met on the set of their 2018 film Mary, Queen of Scots, which starred Ronan in the titular role and Lowden as Mary’s second husband, Henry Darnley. She joined his production company Arcade Pictures as a director in 2021, but they both stepped down after premiering their debut feature, The Outrun, in February.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden watch the Women’s Singles Final match at the 2022 Australian Open on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Graham Denholm/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While they tend to keep their relationship private, they do give the occasional glimpse on social media, with Lowden sharing a snapshot of them cuddling at Glastonbury Festival at the end of June. The Slow Horses star is also not shy about praising Ronan’s acting skills. “When you’re given a Ferrari like her, it’s all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off,” he told iNewspaper in 2022.

In the same interview, Lowden commented on the public interest in their relationship. “Her and I don’t find that odd,” he said. “We’re hugely appreciative of the level of scrutiny we have. We’re treated well but we don’t seek it either. People have got it far worse. It’s also obviously of our own making. As long as we’ve got each other, we’re alright with any of that.”

The same year, Ronan made a rare comment about her connection to Lowden, telling People that they share similar tastes. “I know when he says something’s working, it really is, because he doesn’t ever sugarcoat anything,” she said. “I think that really helps, having someone that you really trust. And he’s a sort of typical Scot, where if there’s a problem, he’s the first one to try and solve it.”