Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw just got back together — kind of. On May 21, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) reunited with John Corbett (Aidan) on the set of And Just Like That... Season 3 in New York City.

Parker and Corbett’s AJLT characters have had an on-and-off relationship since the original Sex and the City. In the new photos taken during filming, the co-stars are shown laughing and hugging as the show’s crew watch on.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the set, presumably filmed by a fan, Corbett is also shown shouting outside the steps of Carrie’s famous West Village apartment.

Whether Carrie and Aidan are rekindling their romance or simply exchanging pleasantries will be established in the upcoming Season 3 — but when fans last saw the onscreen couple, they had decided to go their separate ways.

At the end of And Just Like That... Season 2, Aidan revealed to Carrie that he had to leave NYC to support his son, Wyatt, for at least five years before they could be together. In the open-ended finale, the pair enjoyed a final evening together before Aidan bid Carrie farewell.

Aidan’s return is yet to be confirmed. However, BTS photos and videos suggest he’ll be back in some capacity, and the show’s writer and director, Michael Patrick King, previously discussed bringing the character back.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That. Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I just know it's important to [Parker]. It's also important to the audience because they have feelings about Aidan,” King previously told People. “And it's exciting from a writing point of view, because half the audience was [for] Aidan, half the audience was team Big.”

Speaking on the And Just Like That... The Writers Room podcast, King also pointed to a line from Season 2 that subtly hinted at Aidan’s return.

“Well, I may get some time off for good behavior,” Carrie said in the finale, which, according to the showrunner, Carrie only said because she’s confident it’s “not gonna be five years” before she reunites with Aidan.

AJLT Season 3

Parker confirmed on May 1 that And Just Like That... Season 3 is officially in production. “Here. We. Go. X, SJ,” she captioned an Instagram post, tagging her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, confirming their return as Charlotte Yorke and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

Along with the show’s core cast, fans can look forward to new additions in the forthcoming season, which is expected to arrive in 2025. Chief among the newbies is Rosie O’Donnell, who joins the AJLT cast as a character named Mary.