In the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most recent season, Sasha Colby introduced herself as a “singer, dancer, activist, and all-around goddess.” In the season finale, which aired in April, she fittingly performed her single “Goddess,” after which RuPaul crowned her the Season 15 winner. Since snatching the crown, the 38-year-old has been showcasing her skills at LGBTQ+ bars and Pride events, including L.A. Pride in the Park alongside headliners Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion.

“This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future, because we are not going anywhere,” she said in her winner’s speech as fellow trans queens — drag daughter Kerri Colby and All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love — cheered her on.

Below, Sasha Colby selects a very suitable superlative for the Pride Yearbook and names the “trans goddess” who was the blueprint for her trajectory.

Sasha Colby On Locating Self-Care & Her First Drag Show

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

Most Likely To Succeed, which is funny, especially since I’ve been doing drag and succeeding in my own ways for a while now, and I’ve just won the crown, which feels like such a success as well. I just feel like the sky’s the limit now, and I want to manifest that kind of confidence moving forward.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation? What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

This kind of legislation is creating a very unsafe environment for human beings in general. As far as what I would say to these lawmakers: Try to jump into drag once. You’ll probably like it.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

I’m a millennial so I grew up with the boy bands and the big pop singer’s era of music throughout high school. I was an *NSYNC-er, a Britney Spears-er, a Total Request Live kind of gal. Today I like a wide range of eclectic music: Kaytranada, Grimes, I like Róisín Murphy a lot, and Jessie Ware.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

Being from Hawaii, I’m a water baby, so whenever I’m feeling down or stressed out, I find going to the ocean really helps — if you can go to the ocean, of course. But yes, reconnecting with nature is my No. 1 self-care and mental health tip.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

The first drag show I ever went to, in Hawaii in 2001. Nothing beats your first drag show, and you kind of chase that high for the rest of your life. The show had the best of what Hawaii had to offer in terms of very popular Hawaiian queens and a lot of trans drag, which made an impact on me. At the same time, the shows I’ve been doing since my coronation have also been unforgettable, [like] being able to perform for thousands at L.A. Pride in the Park.

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

Monica Monroe. She’s the blueprint for me as a performer and a trans goddess. Sasha Velour is another favorite because she’s so thoughtful and artistic and holds a safe space for other artists. And finally, I would say Untitled Queen, who is a dear friend of mine, who’s really a walking art installation. Her art is her life and I love that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.