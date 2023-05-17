It’s all happening — again. As the “Scandoval” aftermath continues to play out in real time, Bravo confirmed on May 9 that Vanderpump Rules will return for Season 11. Though the network has yet to reveal any further details, the cheating scandal involving cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss has certainly captured mainstream national attention. Not only was Scandoval a topic of conversation at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but even celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, Kaley Cuoco, Chrissy Teigen, and Nicola Coughlan have weighed in with their takes.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23 in New York City, but the drama has continued to spill over into interviews and on social media. Though it’s currently unclear when Bravo’s cameras will begin rolling again, the network is unlikely to want to miss out on capturing its own content. After all, Season 10 had already wrapped when the affair news broke, and so Bravo reassembled the cast and resumed filming to capture the immediate fallout and cast reactions.

“I can’t say it’s the end of that story; maybe it’s just the beginning of another one,” Lisa Vanderpump told Extra at the WHCD on April 29. “But it’s complicated.”

Here’s everything to know about Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Cast

Bravo has yet to reveal which Pump Rules cast members are returning for Season 11, but Scheana Shay said that she suspects all of her co-stars — which also includes Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy — will be back. And, yes, that meant she suspects Sandoval and Raquel won’t leave the show. “I don’t think any of us are walking away,” Scheana revealed during an April 10 E! News interview. “But it’s going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room.” (Her husband, Brock Davies, and James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber, are likely to return as well.)

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Raquel Leviss. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She already has an idea of how filming might work with Sandoval and Raquel, though. “I can picture [us filming together] because I’ve had to picture it. That’s the name of the game,” Scheana told Us Weekly on May 3. “But I can’t envision what type of event that would be at. It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts. They’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure.”

Lala revealed on the Sofia With an F podcast in late April that nobody was speaking to Sandoval or Leviss, but producers had been in touch to take the cast’s temperature on potentially filming with the pair. “I was never close with these two, I’ve never liked these two, so it wasn’t some tremendous loss,” Lala said, sharing that she didn’t care whether they stayed or left Pump Rules. “It’s actually a gain for me ’cause I finally don’t have to pretend to get along with them for the sake of the group.”

As LVP put it to Entertainment Tonight on April 29, though, “Right now it’s a mess. I don’t know if we can sort it out.”

Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Potential Premiere Date

Pump Rules typically films in the summer, and based on past patterns, fans can reasonably expect new episodes to begin dropping sometime around the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

This post will be updated as more Vanderpump Rules Season 11 details become available.