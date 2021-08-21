Ew, COVID! The pandemic might have given Schitt’s Creek fans the perfect excuse to marathon the show on repeat for more than a year, but it is now to blame for the demise of a long-awaited event. Dan and Eugene Levy announced on Friday, Aug. 20 that Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour is officially canceled. It had previously been pushed back before the team ultimately decided to call it.

The Levys explained the “difficult decision” in a statement that Dan shared via Instagram and Eugene tweeted. Addressing their “incredible Schitt’s Creek fans,” the stars and co-creators wrote that they’d put in their “best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront.” The dilemma, however, was that “state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future,” which ultimately forced them to accept defeat.

“We’re so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future,” the Levys wrote. The two also noted that “refunds will happen immediately upon cancellation” and encouraged anyone facing any issues to contact their point of purchase. Blunting the blow, they signed off with a beautiful Schitt’s Creek reference: “Best Wishes and Warmest Regards.”

The tour was announced on March 3, 2020 — before stay-at-home orders became common in the United States and Canada — and was supposed to include various stops in North America. Twelve cities had been scheduled at the time of the announcement, and more were supposed to come. “Couldn’t say goodbye without saying thank you to all of you,” Dan tweeted in promotion of the tour at the time. “Hope to see you all there.”

The cancellation news, of course, had many fans crying like bébés, but the disappointment came with a lot of understanding given the health and safety concerns. National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman commented on Dan’s Instagram post, thanking him for “doing what you need to keep yourself and others safe.” She reminded him that fans “aren’t going anywhere” and let him know that the show will be “required watching for [her] grandkids” one day.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a fan replied to Eugene with a similar take. “Sooo very disappointed, but completely understand,” they tweeted. “I know this decision was gut-wrenching. We will wait... HOWEVER long it takes!”

“As disappointing as it is, doing what’s best for all concerned is the right thing to do. Stay well Levy family!” another added.

Despite the loss, many fans started looking ahead to the future. There were calls for a Rose return to the screen in some form, plus suggestions of additional locations a future tour could visit post-pandemic. Tour or not, you can always count on Schitt’s Creeks devotees to keep the love alive.