Your Favorite Schitt's Creek Star Is About To Host SNL

Residents of Schitt's Creek, rejoice! Schitt's Creek co-creator and actor Dan Levy is slated to host an episode of Saturday Night Live when the season returns on Jan. 30. The show's Twitter account unveiled a list of the heavy hitters that will join the second half of Season 46 on Jan. 22. Levy, along with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, will grace the famed Studio 8H stage on the Feb. 6 episode. The Emmy-winning actor joins a stacked lineup that also includes hosts John Krasinski and Regina King and musical guests Machine Gun Kelly and Nathaniel Rateliff.

