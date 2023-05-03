Schmigadoon! Season 3 Could Pay Homage To These Iconic Musicals

Another season of Schmigadoon! has passed — this time, set in the dark, seedy world of Schmicago inspired by ‘60s and ‘70s musicals. But after the Season 2 finale, will there be a Schmigadoon! Season 3? The musical series hasn’t been renewed by Apple TV+ yet, but there’s reason to be hopeful for more. For starters, the show’s first outing in 2021 has garnered critical acclaim, multiple award nominations, and an Emmy win: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Corn Puddin.’”

Executive producer Andrew Singer recently told Gold Derby that his “fingers are crossed” for a potential Season 3. Singer reportedly said Apple TV+ has “already commissioned scripts” for the next installment, the outlet adds, signaling the streamer’s interest in more Schmigadoon! Should it happen, Singer said he’d love to pay homage to Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods.

Co-star Kristin Chenoweth, for her part, pitched a different direction during an interview with Kelly Clarkson. “Now I’m like, what are you gonna do next? ... This one’s called ‘Schmicago,’ then ‘Schmigadoon,’ and I’m like, is the next one gonna be called ‘Schmicked?’” If that pans out, Schmigadoon Season 3 could see Chenoweth parody her iconic Wicked days.

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about a potential Schmigadoon! Season 3.

Schmigadoon! Season 3 Cast

In addition to Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong returning as Josh and Melissa, you can likely expect all of your Schmigadoon! faves to return for Season 3 — including Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Patrick Page, Martin Short, and Aaron Tveit.

Apple TV+

There’s room for newcomers, too. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Strong said she’d love to work with Bernadette Peters and Leslie Odom Jr. on a potential Season 3, and Key voiced his support for Laura Benanti.

Schmigadoon! Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Two years passed between Schmigadoon!’s first two seasons, so viewers may be nervous about waiting until 2025 for more of the musical fun. However, if it’s renewed soon (which seems likely, given the show’s positive reception and recent Emmy win), Schmigadoon! Season 3 may come sooner than that. Season 2 was renewed in June 2022 and premiered less than a year later — so a 2024 release date is not out of the question.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Schmigadoon! Season 3 becomes available.