Selena Gomez Is Down For A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot, Says David Henrie

Fans who grew up with Wizards of Waverly Place have only wanted one thing since the show ended in 2012: a reboot. Given how the close the cast remains today, the show's return has never seemed out the realm of possibility, but a recent statement suggests it might come sooner than we think. According to star David Henrie, Selena Gomez and the Wizards of Waverly Place cast want a reboot, it's just a matter of timing — and Disney giving the green light, of course.

In an interview with Access on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Henrie and Wizards co-star Gregg Sulkin said that there were no set plans in place for a revival of the classic 2007 Disney Channel series, but there’s "a lot of talk" amongst the Wizards cast about making it happen. "Everyone would be down, but it’s just a matter of time I think," he said. He went on to explain that what made the show special is how the Russos operated as a family unit, and that it should remain the premise of a potential revival .

“We’ve talked about it, Gregg, Selena, me, Jake [T. Austin], and I think what we said what made the show special, was that we were a family," he said. "I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that, so you have somewhere to go throughout the series. So if you started the show where the family’s divided, and not united.”

Henrie even has storylines in his head already: his character Justin would still be principal of WizTech, but with a family in tow (possibly with vampire girlfriend Juliet). Alex would be a famous fashion icon of sorts — or as Henrie put it, "the Meryl Streep of the wizard world" — while Max would be expanding the Waverly Sub Station into a massive Subway-like chain. “If you have everyone in their own world, doing their own stuff, and we had forgotten how to be a family, that would be a great place to start the show," he explained. Of course, he couldn't forget Sulkin, who played Alex's lovable werewolf boyfriend Mason. "One of the big things is Alex can’t find love, until Mason comes back in the picture," Henrie said.

If you're too impatient to wait for a proper Wizards reunion, Gomez and Henrie recently reunited to announce the online premiere of This Is The Year, which they will co-host together along with the D'Amelio sisters on Friday, Aug. 28. The new film is executive produced by Gomez and stars Sulkin and Henrie, who also co-wrote and directed the film himself. If that wasn't sentimental enough, Jeff Garlin, who portrayed Uncle Kelbo (and technically, Shakira) on Wizards, also stars in the film. It's peak Disney Channel nostalgia.