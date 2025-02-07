Selena Gomez & Jennifer Aniston Reenacted An Iconic Friends Scene

Rachel Green is now on TikTok — kind of. On Feb. 6, Selena Gomez shared a new TikTok video featuring Jennifer Aniston, marking the Friends star’s TikTok debut. In true fangirl fashion, Gomez used the opportunity to have them reenact an iconic Friends scene from Season 5 involving Aniston’s character, Rachel.

Gomez took over the role of Matt LeBlanc’s character, Joey Tribbiani, and asked Aniston, “Do you know something?” Mirroring her character, Aniston mouthed Rachel’s reply, “Do you know something?”

"I might know something," Gomez replied. Aniston responded, “I might know something, too.”

The suspicious convo was about Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica’s (Courteney Cox) then-secret romance. However, the duo repurposed the scene to show off new products from their respective beauty lines. Gomez held up Rare Beauty's new Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush while Aniston showed off her haircare brand LolaVie's Peptide Plumping Volume Spray.

“When you're both about to launch something new,” Gomez captioned the post. “Showing Jen TikTok - she nailed it! Beyond grateful for her and our decade worth of friendship. Had so much fun yesterday celebrating Galentine's Day w/ Rare Beauty + LolaVie.”

Selena & Jennifer’s Friendship

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two filmed their TikTok at a Galentine’s Day event co-hosted by their beauty companies, which Gomez said was inspired by their longtime friendship. “I've known Jen for over a decade now, and she's someone I've always looked up to,” she told People. “She's always been there for me. It's nice to have people in your life who can just be there and hear you out and [give] me great advice.”

Gomez and Aniston opened up about their friendship in 2020 when Aniston co-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as Gomez revealed how big of a Friends fan she was and recalled the first time they met at an event. “My heart stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston,’” she said. “You were everything that I wanted.”

Aniston reciprocated Gomez’s sentiment at their event, telling People that they “sister-mother each other equally as best as we can.” Sometimes, it’s great to meet your heroes.