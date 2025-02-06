Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are two peas in a pod. They’re both Emmy-winning comedic actors one generation apart; both built beauty empires (Aniston with LolaVie and Gomez with Rare Beauty); and both love CEO-core — though, they style it very, very differently.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the two celebrated Galentine’s Day in Los Angeles by arranging an intimate gathering with select content creators to preview their brands’ unreleased products. Though it was a beauty-centric event, both A-listers didn’t forget to bring their fashion A-games, proving their style mettle in two versions of CEO dressing. Up first: Aniston’s corporate sleaze look.

Jennifer’s Plunging Look

To promote LolaVie’s new Peptide Plumping Volume Spray, Aniston rolled up to the event looking extra stylish. Though she harkened to her typical minimalist palette (read: all-black), nothing about her look was understated. In fact, she dressed like the CEO she is, albeit with a risqué twist.

Decked in a pantsuit, she donned a nondescript jacket with rolled-up sleeves. Equally low-key was her choice of bottoms: high-waist trousers.

Here’s where it gets NSFW: Style plebeians typically wear suits with a third piece, like a button-down or blouse that human resources would approve of. Aniston, however, went peak corp sleaze in a mock-neck top with a giant cutout that dipped down her waist.

Flannery Underwood

The Friends alum loves an underboob-baring cutout and has since her early days in Hollywood, so this look was squarely in her style wheelhouse.

Flannery Underwood

Naturally, Aniston repped her new product and kept her hair down with some volume.

Corpcore (Selena’s Version)

Gomez, meanwhile, harkened to the other office-approved trend: ’80s-style pantsuits. Spring/Summer 2025 runways, including Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, sent models down runways in boxy suits. It’s the same angular aesthetic the Only Murders in the Building star leaned into when she introduced Rare Beauty’s new Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush.

Flannery Underwood

Also wearing black from head to toe, Gomez donned a turtleneck and tucked it into high-waist trousers. She then topped the ensemble with a jacket bearing exaggerated square shoulders. She cinched her waist with a gilded belt and matched the hardware to her statement gold hoops.

Corpcore dressing, two ways.