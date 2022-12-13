Selena Gomez Responds To TikTok Calling Her “Skinny” While Dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is tired of people talking about her body. On Dec. 12, the actor responded to a TikTok claiming that she was “always skinny” while dating Justin Bieber. The TikTok video shows photos of Gomez from throughout her relationship with Bieber, before showing a screenshot of an alleged Instagram comment from Gomez responding to a fan who proclaimed “Jelena forever.” She reportedly wrote, “No love, he’s rather [into] models. I’m just too normal.”

Gomez commented on the TikTok, leaving a simple sad face emoji. Fans replied to her comment in an attempt to decipher what she meant with her response. “Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years. She has a right to react to her OWN life,” one user wrote, with another saying they think “her comment was meant ironically.” But given her previous willingness to call out body-shamers, it’s likely that she’s upset about people making comments about her body yet again.

The Only Murders in the Building star has previously spoken out against body-shaming. Taking to her TikTok Stories in April 2022, Gomez slammed followers who “b*tch” about her weight and informed them of what she had to eat that day. “So I’ve been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said. “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b*tch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ Meh meh meh meh. B*tch, I am perfect the way I am.”

Gomez has previously opened up about her body image issues, remarking in a 2021 Vogue video that “I fluctuate a lot with my weight.” She expanded on this in a 2019 interview on her friend Raquelle Stevens’ podcast, attributing her fluctuations to lupus medication that she needs to take for the rest of her life. “For me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that,” she said. “And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.”