Few celebrity BFFs have lasted longer than Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and if fans’ speculation is correct, their friendship may about to be taken to a whole new level. On Monday, March 22, Gomez shared rare snapshots with Swift (and her adorable cat Benjamin Button) on Instagram, telling fans she was “kinda missin this one” and tagging her longtime BFF in the pictures. However, some fans think the post was more than a simple acknowledgment of their friendship.

Swifties believe that the two singers might finally be collaborating on a new song, thanks to some coincidental hints and timing. On Feb. 11, Swift announced that Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the highly anticipated re-recording of her Grammy-winning sophomore album, would come out on April 9 and include six new bonus tracks “from the vault,” as Swift called them. “I’ve chosen to release six never-before-released songs on my version of this album,” she wrote in the album announcement. “Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

Eagle-eyed fans have since discovered that one of the lipstick shades in Gomez’s Rare Beauty range just happens to be called “fearless,” leading them to speculate that Gomez may be featured on one of the new Fearless (Taylor’s Version) bonus tracks. Additionally, fans spotted Swift’s lucky number “13” in Gomez’s new “Selfish Love” video. Swift’s penchant for sneakily dropping hints at future projects is well-known, so while these could be a mere coincidence, it also may tease a collab between the two singers.

Although Gomez and Swift have been close since 2008, and often hear each other’s new music before they release it to the public, they’ve never actually worked together in the studio. The closest they’ve gotten to a collab is on Swift’s tours, where Gomez has been a surprise guest. Most recently, Gomez joined Swift onstage in 2018 at a Los Angeles show of her Reputation Stadium Tour, where they sang Gomez’s hit “Hands to Myself.” Additionally, Gomez also appeared in Swift’s 2015 “Bad Blood” video (alongside dozens of other stars), cheekily starring as Arsyn, the main foe to Swift’s Catastrophe character.

However, this doesn’t mean that the BFFs haven’t talked about the possibility of collaborating. While appearing on Animal Talking With Gary Whitta in August, Gomez admitted that Swift was one of the collabs on her wishlist. “I’ve always dreamed of doing a song with Taylor,” she said. “We both wanted to do that… We’ve talked about it, for sure.” Regardless of whether she actually appears on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), as some suspect, or they hold off on a long-anticipated collab, they’re sure to support each other no matter what, just as Gomez did with Swift’s Grammy Album of the Year-winning folklore in July 2020. This friendship will never die.