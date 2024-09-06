Did Jason Sell Kanye West’s Malibu House On Selling Sunset?

Spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 8 ahead. Remember the $75-million house that Davina Potratz was tasked with selling on Selling Sunset? In Season 8, the Oppenheim Group gets a listing that’s similarly wild. In the finale, Jason Oppenheim reveals that he’s been tasked with selling Kanye West’s $53 million Malibu mansion. It sounds like a dream listing, except the house has no doors, windows, plumbing, or electricity.

The house was originally built by architect Tadao Ando, who’s renowned for his stark, minimalist work. When West bought the house for $57.1 million in 2021, he gutting the interior until just the concrete structure was left.

“I don’t know the complete reason, but it certainly creates an intrigue for people,” Oppenheim says.

The agents are understandably incredulous about Jason’s decision to take the listing. “I think Jason is as crazy as he was when he put all that money into the penthouses that haven’t sold,” Chelsea Lazkani said. Emma Hernan added, “Jason must have walked into a $53-million concrete wall because these numbers are not making sense.” Bre Tiesi was more optimistic, saying, “I think the only way to be great is to be crazy.”

Well, it looks like that risk paid off.

Did Jason Sell Kanye’s Home?

Surprisingly, Oppenheim sold West’s home — albeit not at the price he initially wanted. In April 2024, after filming wrapped, West slashed the asking price to $39 million, taking a $14 million reduction after months of the home sitting on the market. Three months later, the home finally went into escrow with a mystery buyer, at a much lower price.

On Aug. 27, TMZ reported that Belwood Investments snatched up the property for $21 million, as the “real estate crowdfunding firm” stated in a press release. This means West received below half of his original asking price, taking a $32 million reduction.

To add insult to injury, CEO Bo Belmont is investing an additional $5 million to restore the house to Ando’s original creation. “It is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu,” he said.