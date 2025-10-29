Chrishell & Emma's Selling Sunset Drama Escalated After Filming Season 9

The Selling Sunset cast is dealing with friendship breakups, relationship drama, and office firings — aka just another Wednesday for the Oppenheim Group. Season 9 of Netflix’s real estate reality series premiered on Oct. 29, bringing more drama than ever before. And no friendship is safe, even between proclaimed BFFs Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan.

Midway through the season, Emma introduces viewers to her boyfriend, Blake Davis, with whom she’s been on and off since early 2024. In fact, she told Us Weekly that he filmed for Season 8, but his footage got cut. After it premiered in September 2024, Chrishell shared photos from deleted scenes on Instagram and nodded to Blake — albeit not in the kindest light.

“Emma introduced us to who she actually WAS dating,” she wrote in the caption. “This was pretty funny [because] I didn’t like him. So maybe it’s for the best.” However, Blake not only filmed again, but also made the final cut this time in Season 9.

While Chrishell gives him another chance at an awkward lunch, where he says he’s never had a fruit or vegetable in his life, she makes it clear that she’s still not a fan. She even tells Emma she’s “not happy” for her after learning that he doesn’t want her to work. “It's hard to watch you with someone who doesn't treat you the way you deserve to be treated,” she told her friend.

Netflix

In the season finale, Emma tells Chrishell that Blake proposed to her, but she said no, realizing that he’s never going to change his ways and effectively ending their relationship. However, many things have developed since filming wrapped, leading fans to wonder where Emma currently stands with both Blake and Chrishell.

Is Emma Still Dating Blake?

While Emma broke up with Blake in the season finale, which was filmed in early 2025, they seem to have reconciled. On Oct. 24, just five days before Season 9 hit Netflix airwaves, Blake shared romantic photos with Emma from a recent vacation in Turks and Caicos.

While she’s been keeping her relationship off Instagram as of late (perhaps to prevent Selling Sunset spoilers), Emma commented on his post and even called him “bae.” Plus, in September, she posted a “couples’ challenge” video with Blake on TikTok, all but confirming that they’re an item again.

Are Chrishell & Emma Still BFFs?

Netflix

While the Selling Sunset reunion, which premieres on Nov. 5, will give us the latest on Chrishell and Emma’s friendship, it doesn’t seem like they’re on speaking terms. In late May, fans noticed the two had not interacted much on social media, and Chrishell gave a blunt reply to a fan who asked whether she was still friends with Emma.

“Ask her about her MAGA bf who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N word,” she wrote. “I just can’t with that. Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar.”

Emma has yet to address the situation herself, but Blake hasn’t kept quiet. In October, he shared his personal DMs to Chrishell on his Instagram Story, sarcastically writing, “Wow I’m such an asshole,” as noticed on Reddit. He then posted a poll asking if he should “sue the b*tch for lying her d*ck off about me,” referring to Chrishell. If this is any indication, she and Emma aren’t likely very close right now.