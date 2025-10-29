Selling Sunset is going into unprecedented territory. Season 9 of Netflix’s real estate reality series premiered on Oct. 29, giving viewers more lavish listings and office drama from the Oppenheim Group’s Los Angeles outpost. However, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, along with their staff, are forced to navigate a citywide tragedy mid-season, leading some fans to wonder about the filming timeline.

The first episode of Season 9 begins with a disclaimer addressing the January wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles area. “In light of the devastating wildfires that impacted Los Angeles and the surrounding areas in January 2025, we would like to acknowledge that several episodes of Selling Sunset were filmed prior to this tragedy,” the statement read.

Netflix went on to share gratitude for those on the front lines trying to stop the fires. “Thank you to the first responders, firefighters, and the brave people who worked tirelessly, to protect and restore hope, as we rebuild our beautiful city," the disclaimer concluded.

The show then flashes back to what appears to be the fall. On the second epsiode, Amanza Smith is planning a Thanksgiving gathering that she’s calling “Girlsgiving,” indicating that filming began in November 2024. However, filming went into early January, forcing the Oppenheim Group to confront the wildfires head-on.

How Did Selling Sunset Address The Wildfires?

Netflix

Selling Sunset addressed the tragedy during the fifth episode by focusing on one of their former close associates who was particularly devastated by the wildfires. As Chrishell Stause put it in one of her confessionals, “In Los Angeles, I feel like every single person knows somebody that lost everything, it is that ever-present.”

Jason’s former assistant, Marie-Charlotte, visited the Oppenheim Group’s offices to share her story, revealing that she had been working from home when two fires broke out nearby and she immediately rushed to pick up her daughters from school. However, the family couldn’t return home as the fires were spreading rapidly.

"I have nothing,” she told her former boss. “No more home, no more business. The girls' school burnt. My bank burnt, with the safe. Like, literally nothing.”

Afterward, it was business as usual for Selling Sunset, with the final three episodes returning to the drama fans are familiar with. However, while it’s not confirmed on the show, production reportedly paused on Season 9 in the immediate aftermath of the wildfires, before resuming in late January or early February to cover Mary Fitzgerald’s home robbery.