Need a new reality show for the new year? Selling the City is the latest installment in Netflix’s ever-expanding real estate franchise, following luxury agents working in New York City.

Throughout its eight episodes, Selling the City matches its forebears’ penchant for drama. But as the stars tell Bustle, a lot of footage — from fun moments to crucial context — never made the final cut.

“This is our whole life while we film. The cameras are there, and we’re trying to do our job, live our lives, and look good. Then afterward, it gets edited, and you’re like, Oh, there’s so much more,” says Steve Gold.

Jade Chan adds that they filmed for about 12 weeks. “There’s five days a week of filming, eight hours a day. If you do math, that’s almost 480 hours of filming, and it gets cut into what, not even four hours of TV?”

Indeed, after a cliffhanger confrontation at the end of Season 1, viewers are naturally hoping that there’s much more Selling the City to come. But until then, here are the deleted scenes the agents wish you got to see.

Justin’s Birthday Bash

Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

“We had a really fun time at Justin [Tuinstra]’s birthday, and that was a really special moment,” says Jade, adding that the cast got to “actually let [their] hair down” and take a moment away from work to dance, sing, and laugh together.

“It took us all a lot of alcohol. But we got there,” jokes Steve.

A Revealing Conversation

After discussing a co-worker’s “not very nice” behavior, Abigail “Abi” Godfrey recalls a moment where the women called out double standards when it comes to entertaining clients. “A man in this industry would never have to deal with that,” she says. “My husband’s in finance. He takes his clients out for dinners and drinks almost every single night, [which is] a very real thing in business in Manhattan. And it’s just frustrating that as women, it has a whole other stigma towards it, and it’s ridiculous.”

Gisselle’s Story

While not a specific scene, Taylor Middleton notes that “Gisselle [Meneses-Nunez] has a really powerful story” she hopes viewers can learn more about. “She’s very strong. She is very smart. She’s very hard working. She’s very successful. And I’m excited for the world to tune in because there’s a lot more to Gisselle than meets the eye.”