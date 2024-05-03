Spoilers ahead for Selling The OC Season 3. Amid the usual drama, the cast of Selling The OC spent much of Season 3 showcasing some of the most spectacular homes Newport Beach has to offer. Chief among the Oppenheim Group staffers was Kayla Cardona, whose $28.5 million Bayside listing was a potential game-changer for her career.

In the new series, which dropped on Netflix on May 3, Kayla hosted a broker’s preview for the residence in the pricey Corona Del Mar neighborhood, which spans more than 9,000 square feet, boasts 50 feet of private beachfront, and includes shared ownership of a 250-foot yacht dock.

Despite a few hiccups, including a head-to-head with Gio Helou over the listing, which he argued should’ve gone to him, Kayla spent much of the season attempting to sell the property. In the finale, fans were left on a cliffhanger when Kayla was shown removing the Oppenheim Group sign off the house’s lawn, but it was never established if she managed to sell the residence.

In November 2023, after the filming of Season 3 wrapped, it was reported that Kayla sold the property for roughly $25 million, making it the most expensive home to be sold in Newport Beach’s Corona Del Mar neighborhood last year.

Netflix / 'Selling The OC'

Speaking of her career-changing sale, Kayla has since said taking on the coveted listing was worth it, despite the many ups and downs.

“It was obviously the biggest listing I’ve had, and there were a lot of ups and downs,” she told Netflix’s Tudum. “We bent over backwards for a lot of things, but it turned out to be great. We sold it in the 11th hour. It was a quick close for $25 million, so I’m very thankful.”

Looking ahead to her future at the Oppenheim Group and beyond, Kayal also teased that she has “ a lot of great things going on now.” She continued, “I’m still of course doing my real estate, and I’ve been picking up a lot of momentum. I’m now a certified life coach. I brought back my podcast. I’ve been speaking on stages. I’m just giving back to the community and it’s been very fulfilling.”