Selma Blair isn’t letting her departure from Dancing With the Stars keep her from the ballroom floor. On the Oct. 17 episode, the actor visited her former pro dance partner Sasha Farber as he rehearsed with his Season 32 partner Alyson Hannigan, nearly a year after she had to leave Season 31 due to concerns about her multiple sclerosis.

For Disney Week, Farber and Hannigan performed a jazz number set to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. Blair took that guidance literally, dropping in at the rehearsal studio and expressing how thrilled she was to return.

“I cannot stop smiling being back here,” she told the camera. “Alyson’s spirit is so big, she’s such a pro.”

Blair continued to watch the duo practice their routine, advising Hannigan to keep breathing while performing. “Because you get exhausted at the end, all I want you to do is breathe,” she said, assuring her that she also had a similar problem on the show.

In the end, Hannigan and Farber scored three sixes from the judges, for a final score of 18 out of 30.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber perform on the Oct. 17 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Disney/Eric McCandless

Why Did Selma Blair Leave DWTS?

Five weeks into Season 31, Blair made the difficult decision to leave DWTS early as continuing on the show may have caused dangerous consequences on her body. “I’ve pushed as far as I could,” she said. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears, so I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want.”

To commemorate the end of her journey, Blair performed one last “gentle dance” with Farber for the show’s “Most Memorable Year” episode. “It was actually the year I was finally diagnosed with MS,” she told him, referring to 2018.

“I was sick for so many years. I was searching and searching for how to help myself.”

The two performed a waltz to Andra Day’s “What The World Needs Now is Love” and received the season’s first perfect score, a fitting way to send her out.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber perform on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31. ABC / Eric McCandless

How Do Selma & Alyson Know Each Other?

While Blair and Hannigan have never acted in a project together, they seemed to know each other, given how Hannigan ran to embrace Blair as she walked into the room. The ’90s actors have just one degree of separation through their mutual friend and co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Hannigan starred alongside Gellar on their beloved TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, while Blair knows Gellar through sharing a kiss in their iconic thriller Cruel Intentions.

While they’ve never worked together professionally, Blair proved to be a great motivation for Hannigan during rehearsals. “Having Selma be our guest today, I am just even more inspired to do the best possible jazz I can,” she said.