These Sex And The City Then Vs. Now Photos Show How Far The Cast Has Come

And just like that, we’re back in 1998.
The highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., finally arrives Dec. 9. As you prepare to catch up with your favorite characters, here’s a look back at the ways the stars’ style, careers, and relationships have changed over the years.
Upon SATC’s 1998 premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker joked with Conan O’Brien about the tongue-twister dialogue that was Carrie and Big’s meet-cute. “See if you can say this quickly: ultra-textured Trojans with a reservoir tip.” Enter: one of TV’s most iconic (and volatile) couples.