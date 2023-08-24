Although there’s a full two decades between them, Sex and the City’s final season appears to have unintentionally foreshadowed the And Just Like That premiere. As one eagle-eyed fan noted on Reddit, the SATC Season 6 episode “The Domino Effect,” which originally aired back in 2003, shows Mr. Big informing Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) that he requires heart surgery. “She starts crying uncontrollably, and he makes fun of her,” the Reddit user recalled. “I remember viewing it as ‘silly Carrie overreacting.’”

However, the now ominous Season 6 storyline seemingly predicted the And Just Like That Season 1 episode “Hello It’s Me,” during which Big meets his demise after suffering a fatal heart attack amid his Peloton workout. Other fans also picked up on the Season 6 foreshadowing, with one user commenting: “I recently made the same connection while doing a rewatch!”

The Reddit thread prompted fans to share some other subtle connections between the original series and the Max reboot, with one viewer pointing to an episode in Sex and the City Season 3. “When Carrie shows Charlotte the shoes she bought, she says: ‘They’re high enough to almost bring me eye to eye with Natasha if she’s wearing flats, but why would she wear flats?’” another Reddit user recalled, adding that in And Just Like That Season 1, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) is shown walking in flats, and asks her receptionist to lie to Carrie about her wearing them.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 1998 Sex and the City episode “Three’s a Crowd” appears to have predicted Kim Cattrall’s refusal to reprise the character of Samantha Jones in And Just Like That, when Carrie jokes about Samantha’s attitude towards “being a series regular.”