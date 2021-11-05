Fans of the Emmy-winning HBO series Sex and the City can now get a taste of Carrie Bradshaw’s fabulous life in the real world. To help build buzz for the long-awaited SATC reboot And Just Like That... coming to HBO Max in December, Airbnb and the network have recreated Carrie’s New York City apartment and are renting it out for a mere $23 per night starting on Nov. 8.

In SATC, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, the fashionista and writer stayed in an Upper East Side home with lots of space, natural light, a walk-in closet (a must-have for someone with as many clothes and shoes as she owned). Carrie paid only $700 a month for it. While her spacious, ultra-cheap spot doesn’t actually exist, SATC fanatics now have a chance to stay in a home that looks and feels just like it, but for a very limited time.

Airbnb’s recreated Sex and the City apartment. Airbnb/HBO Max

The unbeatable price of $23 per night isn’t random — it’s been 23 years since Carrie was first brought to life by Sarah Jessica Parker. Fans of Sex and the City can begin booking the spot on Airbnb starting on Nov. 8, and they should act fast, as every available night will surely be snapped up in record time. Fans who book the room can also expect a virtual welcome from Parker (reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro), a brunch somewhere in Chelsea, at least one Cosmopolitan, and the ability to play dress up in the fashion powerhouse’s closet.

Airbnb’s recreated Sex and the City apartment. Airbnb/HBO Max 1 / 4

Carrie’s Airbnb is located in the heart of Chelsea, on 22nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues. Time Out recently named the neighborhood as the sixth-coolest neighborhood in the world.

The Sex and the City apartment is one of several options on AirBnb that tie back to Hollywood. There are apartments and whole homes available that have been featured in famous films and movies, such as Bella’s home from Twilight or Tony Stark’s lakeside getaway from Avengers: Endgame. Airbnb also offers many options that have previously been owned by celebrities.

Sex and the City bolstered Parker’s career and made her co-stars Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon household names. A few years after the program concluded, the movies began, with the first SATC feature debuting in 2008 and the second in 2010. A third film was canceled after the sophomore effort was deemed a failure. Now, nearly a quarter of a century after Carrie, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones, and Miranda Hobbes were first introduced, they’re coming back for more adventures at the end of 2021, and fans couldn’t be more excited for the premiere of And Just Like That…, though Jones (played by Cattrall) has decided to not be part of it.