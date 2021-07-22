Streaming
It’s The Masked Singer meets Love Is Blind series we never asked for, but somehow got anyway.
The Bachelor's popularity has inspired shows like Netflix’s Love Is Blind, which saw singles dating in pods, only able to meet face-to-face when they're ready to get engaged. But by hiding its contestants in full prosthetic makeup, Sexy Beasts raises the stakes of blind dating.
In each episode of its six-part Season 1, Sexy Beasts will follow a disguised single, aka the “picker,” as they embark on dates with three other costumed individuals — in public, complete with stunned bystanders. Once they’ve chosen their masked match, all faces are revealed.