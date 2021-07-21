Sexy Beasts Has Unfortunately Already Been Renewed For Season 2

Following shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind, Netflix has introduced its weirdest dating show yet: Sexy Beasts. In each episode of the new series, one lead dates three prospective suitors and chooses one to continue exploring a relationship with at the end. The catch? They’re all decked out in elaborate makeup and prosthetics that obscure their actual looks. The intent is to remove physical attraction from the equation and get the daters to focus on personality and genuine connection. Whether Sexy Beasts achieves that is up for debate, but viewers have certainly responded to it — if perhaps not the way Netflix was hoping for.

“PSA: no one wanted Sexy Beasts to be fun more than me, but unfortunately it sucks, don't waste your time,” tweeted Time magazine TV Critic Judy Berman. The AV Club was even more blunt: “Netflix’s Sexy Beasts is straight out of reality TV hell.”

Nevertheless, the show has been renewed for a second season. As Variety reported in June, the series was picked up for two seasons from the start, with comedian and Catastrophe star Rob Delaney attached to narrate both. “Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process,” series creator Simon Welton said at the time. “With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat. I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

If watching a panda make first date small talk with an alien is something you want to see more of, here’s what to know about Season 2.

The Sexy Beasts Season 2 Premiere Date

Like Season 1, Season 2 will include six episodes each under 30 minutes. Fans won’t have to wait long to see them: according to Variety, Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in late 2021.

The Sexy Beasts Season 2 Cast

No details about the Season 2 cast have been announced, and they probably won’t be, considering that the whole point of the show is not knowing what people look like. However, they may choose to reveal the costumes in advance, a la Masked Singer.

The Sexy Beasts Season 2 Trailer

A Season 2 trailer has yet to be released, but this post will be updated as more details become available.