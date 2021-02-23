Shailene Woodley's Dog Convinced Her To Date Aaron Rodgers

Who knew that Amy from The Secret Life of the American Teenager would go on to marry one of the most famous football players ever? Shailene Woodley has confirmed her engagement to Aaron Rodgers, just two weeks after the NFL player revealed he was engaged but didn't identify his fiancée. The Big Little Lies star confirmed the rumors during a Feb. 22 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she and Rodgers had been secretly engaged for some time now.

"Yes, we are engaged," she told Fallon. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'" Woodley went on to explain that she met Rodgers during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling him a "wonderful human being," and joked that she didn't see herself marrying an athlete. "I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living," she said, laughing. "I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

However, it wasn't her own instincts that convinced her to take the leap with Rodgers — it was her dog. "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him'," she joked.

Rumors that Woodley and Rodgers were dating started swirling in early February, when E! News reported that the couple kept their new romance "private and low-key." However, Rodgers ended up casually revealing how serious they were while accepting the 2020 Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he said in his speech. "180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that Woodley hasn't been able to see her fiancé in action at an NFL game, as she told Fallon — not that she cares about sports much. "I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports," she said. "When we met, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm still constantly learning."

"I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!" she continued, nodding to the recent news that he actually will guest host the game show soon. "That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."